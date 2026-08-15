Sonny Gray wins his career-best 15th as the Red Sox beat the Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sonny Gray worked seven innings for his career-best 15th win of the season, Wilyer Abreu hit a…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sonny Gray worked seven innings for his career-best 15th win of the season, Wilyer Abreu hit a home run, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Saturday night.

Gray (15-3) struck out seven and allowed six hits while walking one. He had won 14 games in three other seasons, most recently in 2025 with St. Louis.

He is just the third Red Sox starter since 2019 to win 15 or more games, joining Garrett Crochet (18 in 2025) and Eduardo Rodriguez (19 in 2019).

Abreu hit his 22nd homer in the second inning to put the Sox ahead 1-0, sending a fastball from Jared Jones (2-5) 420 feet over the right-field wall.

Red Sox DH Masataka Yoshida left the game in the third with left hamstring tightness, coming up limping as he came into second with a double. He was replaced by Anthony Seigler.

Andruw Monasterio drove in two more with his ninth-inning RBI double, and Jahmai Jones drove in Monasterio. Despite the win, the Red Sox went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven.

Erik Miller worked a hitless eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the ninth to close out the victory.

The Pirates were led by Esmerlyn Valdez and Jake Mangum with two hits each. Jones struck out seven in five innings.

Up next

LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 3.30 ERA) starts for the Red Sox and RHP Paul Skenes (9-1, 3.88) goes for the Pirates to conclude the series on Sunday.

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