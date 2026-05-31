UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Orlando
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|203
|163
|St. Louis
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|212
|197
|Louisville
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|223
|192
|DC
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|258
|195
|Houston
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|189
|236
|Birmingham
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|190
|229
|Arlington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|224
|259
|Columbus
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|189
|217
Saturday, May 30
Houston 26, Birmingham 13
Sunday, May 31
Orlando at DC, 12 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 6 p.m.
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