Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Score $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can activate Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. Click here to start signing up.

This bet match offer is structured over 10 consecutive days, giving new players up to $100 in FanCash daily to build their bankroll. Whether you are analyzing moneyline trends or evaluating player props, this promotion offers a pragmatic way to maximize your early wagers on the platform. This Fanatics Sportsbook offer applies to the World Cup, MLB or any other sport.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 in FanCash

Setting up a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this FanCash. This is an opportunity to earn bonuses for 10 consecutive days. Take a quick look at the terms and details of this offer:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 26, 2026

Taking advantage of this 10-day bet match allows you to explore various markets, from moneyline wagers on the New York Yankees to total runs for the Boston Red Sox, while building your FanCash balance. New users will have the chance to earn $100 in FanCash each day for 10 straight days.

Use Fanatics MLB Promo Code on New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees (48-31) travel to Fenway Park in Boston, MA, to face their historic American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox (32-46). The New York Yankees enter the series looking to build on a strong season and solidify their playoff positioning, while the Boston Red Sox aim to defend their home field and disrupt New York’s momentum.

Bet Type New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Spread -1.5 (+138) +1.5 (-167) Moneyline -114 -105 Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115)

The New York Yankees are slight moneyline favorites (-114) heading into this matchup. Will Warren is the probable starter for New York, while Boston is expected to send Payton Tolle to the mound. The run total is set at 9, indicating that oddsmakers expect notable offensive production from both sides.

The New York Yankees feature a formidable lineup anchored by Cody Bellinger (11 home runs, 49 RBIs), and Ben Rice (22 home runs, 53 RBIs). The Boston Red Sox will counter with Willson Contreras, who leads the team with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs. Jarren Duran (12 home runs, 38 RBIs) and Wilyer Abreu (10 home runs, 38 RBIs) also provide crucial offensive depth for Boston.

We also recommend checking out the options for the World Cup as well. The group stage is winding down as teams jockey for positioning in the round of 32. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a wide range of options for soccer fans.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game is a straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to register and activate the offer:

Enter the Promo Code: Begin the registration process and ensure the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is entered to qualify for the specific welcome bonus. Create Your Account: Register your new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. This includes your full name, physical address, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Make a Secure Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Fanatics’ available secure payment methods, such as a debit card, online banking, or PayPal. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Over your first 10 days after registration, you can place a minimum wager of $10 each day. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your first eligible bet daily up to $100 in FanCash.

Whether you back the New York Yankees to cover the spread or take the Boston Red Sox on the moneyline, your first qualifying wager each day secures your bet match, providing consistent value throughout the series.