theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 World Cup, MLB Friday Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you utilize the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP offer to create a new account here, you will unlock a $1,000 bet reset offer to use for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Details

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified June 26th, 2026

Offer Overview

New theScore Bet customers in eligible states can capitalize on this generous welcome bonus with absolutely no opt-in required. To get started, simply place a first cash wager on any available market. For example, if you place your qualifying bet on the highly anticipated World Cup clash between France and Norway, and that initial wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to maximize your edge; you can wager any lesser amount you feel comfortable with and still receive the full 100% bet reset if your prediction falls short.

If the data does not align with your prediction and your first wager settles as a loss, your refund will not be issued as a single lump sum. Instead, you will receive five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible losing wager. These bonus bets will hit your user account within 72 hours of the initial bet settling. Once they arrive, bettors have a tight window—these bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and must be utilized before they fall off the board.

Use theScore Bet Promo On Today’s World Cup Games

With an action-packed schedule, bettors can use their welcome bonus to find value on any of today’s upcoming matchups. Below is a look at the key World Cup matchups.

Matchup Kickoff Time (EST) 3-Way Moneyline Norway vs. France June 26, 3:00 p.m. +400 / +340 / -160 Uruguay vs. Spain June 26, 8:00 p.m. +500 / +280 / -165 Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia June 26, 9:00 p.m. +160 / +230 / +170 New Zealand vs. Belgium June 26, 11:00 p.m. +1400 / +650 / -550

Norway vs. France

This clash is the focal point of the slate as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland’s squads go head-to-head with the group on the line. France brings a flawless 2-0-0 record to the pitch, backed by a dominant plus-five goal differential (six goals scored, one conceded). Norway has been efficient offensively, boasting its own 2-0-0 record with seven goals scored and three goals allowed. France comes in as a -160 favorite.

Uruguay vs. Spain

Another key showdown features Uruguay taking on Spain. Spain enters this fixture unbeaten (one win, one draw) and anchored by a lockdown defensive unit. Through two matches, Spain has not allowed a single goal, outscoring opponents 4-0. Uruguay, conversely, is still searching for its first tournament victory but has proven resilient, grinding out two consecutive draws with a balanced three goals scored and three conceded. Spain enters as a -165 favorite.

Explore Additional Betting Value With Today’s MLB Games

If you prefer to leverage your $1,000 Bet Reset on the diamond rather than the pitch, today’s Major League Baseball schedule provides plenty of actionable opportunities. Bettors can utilize the same data-driven approach to find value in the following standout matchups:

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP For Today’s World Cup Games

Executing this promotional strategy is incredibly straightforward. New users can activate this offer to use on any matchup across today’s diverse World Cup slate or MLB schedule. Whether backing France against Norway or targeting the Dodgers on the diamond, this offer grants you maximum bankroll flexibility.

To claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these precise steps:

Register Your Account: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to properly verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to successfully lock in your welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Make a qualifying deposit and place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market available at theScore Bet.

That is all it takes. As long as your initial real-money wager is placed on an eligible market—including any of the thrilling World Cup or MLB games on today’s schedule—you will be fully covered by the $1,000 Bet Reset if your first prediction does not yield a winning ticket.