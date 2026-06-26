Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for All MLB + World Cup Trades Friday

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The Novig promo code WTOP50 provides a $50 in Novig coins bonus to all new users who sign up here. Use this welcome offer on all MLB and World Cup trades today.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for MLB, World Cup Bonus Friday

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

It does stand to reason that the best way to attack the market is with a little extra leverage. The latest Novig promo code provides a fantastic entry point for new Novig users looking to get in on the action and hunt for longshot value. By registering for a new account and making a simple $5 spend on the platform, you will automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins.

This offer is designed exclusively for first-time players, offering a calculated way to significantly boost your starting balance before diving into the busy sports calendar. Once your coins are credited, you have complete flexibility to position your trades on the upcoming sports schedule, whether you want to focus on the next big NBA matchup or today’s classic MLB rivalries.

Use Novig for MLB Predictions Friday

If you want to put your Novig promo to work, here is a snapshot of today’s matchups, complete with consensus moneyline and over/under odds:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) PHI @ NYM PHI -146 / NYM +124 8 (O -110 / U -110) NYY @ BOS NYY -117 / BOS -102 8.5 (O -113 / U -107)

If you are scanning the odds for the best predictions to make today, the Yankees’ moneyline (-117) presents a compelling value trade. New York sends Will Warren (#29) to the mound against Boston’s Payton Tolle (#70). We put a lot of stock in underlying metrics, and the Yankees’ starting rotation boasts a stellar 3.328 ERA and 1.153 WHIP across 432.2 innings, stifling opponents to a .222 batting average. Meanwhile, the Red Sox starting staff carries a 4.216 ERA, potentially giving the Yankees an edge early on. Siding with New York’s superior rotational metrics is a savvy, data-driven prediction.

In the National League clash, backing the Phillies on the moneyline (-146) against the Mets looks incredibly promising. Philadelphia hands the ball to ace Zack Wheeler (#45), anchored by a starting staff that has racked up 449 strikeouts over 427 innings. On the flip side, the Mets have yet to announce their starter, and coaching uncertainty usually creates market inefficiencies. Their rotation has struggled to find its footing, logging a 4.972 team starter ERA and yielding a .244 opponent batting average. Factoring in New York’s rotation questions and Philadelphia’s solid arms, the Phillies are positioned perfectly to justify their status as road favorites.

How to Sign Up With the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to take advantage of this offer and lock in your MLB predictions today? Activating your Novig promo is a quick and straightforward process. Just follow these simple steps to position your trades:

Download the App: First, you will need to download the Novig app to your preferred mobile device. Register: Open the app to create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Safely provide a valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP50 when registering. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit to fund your newly created account. Get in on the Action: Finally, spend at least $5 in the app to fully activate the offer.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be all set to dive in and start making your official predictions!