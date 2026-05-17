UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis 5 3 0 .625 175 162 DC 5 3 0 .625 239 168 Birmingham 4 4 0 .500 148 167 Louisville 4 4 0 .500 186 169 Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206 Houston 3 5 0 .375 148 202 Columbus 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Saturday, May 16

Louisville 33, DC 30

Houston 23, St. Louis 16

Sunday, May 17

Birmingham 14, Columbus 3

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Arlington at Louisville, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

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