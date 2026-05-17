BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for PGA, MLB, Cavs-Pistons Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Whether you are backing the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, the Detroit Pistons at home, or looking ahead to the PGA Championship and MLB games Sunday, BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 has a great way to take on the action.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP: How Your $150 or $1,500 Offer Works

If you are gearing up to wager on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons, your location will determine exactly which BetMGM bonus you receive. There is no choice between these promotions—your offer is strictly dictated by your state.

For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM exclusively offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. This localized offer awards $150 in bonus bets if your opening $10 wager wins, providing a great way to boost your bankroll on the NBA playoffs, Sunday MLB matchups, or the PGA Championship.

For sports bettors residing in all other legal U.S. betting states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the welcome promotion is streamlined to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This allows new players across the country to place a substantial initial wager with added peace of mind, knowing a loss will be fully refunded up to $1,500 in bonus bets to use on future games.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code

Unlocking your state-specific welcome offer ahead of this decisive Game 7 clash, the PGA Championship, or Sunday’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started:

Create an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit their website to begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your account securely. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the correct promo code for your region. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use the bonus code TOP150. For users in all other participating states, apply the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promotion. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA, MLB, or PGA betting markets and place your qualifying first bet.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons head into this Game 7 favored by 4.5 points on their home floor. Detroit has been formidable at Little Caesars Arena, going 9-2 (.818) at home after a win over their last 11 games. However, they have shown some recent vulnerability against quality opponents, going 1-3 (.250) against the spread (ATS) against teams with a winning record over their last four games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers present an intriguing challenge as the underdog; they are 3-1 (.750) ATS against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four games. Still, Cleveland has historically struggled in similar road scenarios, posting a 1-5 (.167) ATS record on the road against top-10 scoring defenses over their last six contests.