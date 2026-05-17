All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 15 .667 — New York 28 19 .596…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 15 .667 — New York 28 19 .596 3 Toronto 21 25 .457 9½ Baltimore 21 26 .447 10 Boston 19 27 .413 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 26 22 .542 — Chicago 24 22 .522 1 Minnesota 21 26 .447 4½ Detroit 20 27 .426 5½ Kansas City 20 27 .426 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 23 23 .500 — Texas 22 24 .478 1 Seattle 22 26 .458 2 Houston 19 29 .396 5 Los Angeles 16 31 .340 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 15 .681 — Philadelphia 24 23 .511 8 Washington 23 24 .489 9 Miami 21 26 .447 11 New York 20 26 .435 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 18 .617 — Milwaukee 26 18 .591 1½ St. Louis 27 19 .587 1½ Cincinnati 24 23 .511 5 Pittsburgh 24 23 .511 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 29 18 .617 — San Diego 28 18 .609 ½ Arizona 22 23 .489 6 San Francisco 20 27 .426 9 Colorado 18 29 .383 11

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Washington 13, Baltimore 3

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4

Boston 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco 6, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Texas 8, Houston 0

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 10, Athletics 1

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 2-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 2-4) at Detroit (Valdez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Corbin 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 4-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 1-1) at Minnesota (Rojas 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 3-3) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Ureña 1-4), 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-2) at Seattle (Woo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Kansas City 2

Colorado 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 13, Baltimore 3

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 4

Boston 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Chicago Cubs 3

San Diego 7, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Francisco 6, Athletics 4

L.A. Dodgers 15, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 8, Boston 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Arizona 8, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 1

San Francisco 10, Athletics 1

San Diego 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-0) at Miami (Meyer 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 3-3) at Colorado (Quintana 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-3) at San Diego (King 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 3-5) at Arizona (Gallen 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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