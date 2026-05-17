theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for PGA, MLB, Cavaliers-Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to elevate their postseason action can use the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP to a $1,000 bet reset offer.







Available exclusively for new theScore Bet customers in legal online sports betting states, this promotion features a $1,000 Bet Reset. This generous offer allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

You can use this welcome offer to back your favorite markets in today’s playoff matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, any other NBA game this week, or even upcoming events like the PGA Championship and MLB games.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

Users in all legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet is available can seamlessly take advantage of this offer. The promotion allows new theScore Bet customers to place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, you get 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. Fortunately, there is no opt-in required to participate.

While claiming the maximum bonus value does require a $1,000 first wager, new users do not need to bet the full $1,000. You can comfortably wager any smaller amount you wish and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets if the bet loses.

If your first bet is unsuccessful, the bonus will be applied to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles. Instead of one lump sum, the refund is conveniently distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Once these bonus bets are received, they must be used within seven days before they expire.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers +155 | Detroit Pistons -187

Cleveland Cavaliers +155 | Detroit Pistons -187 Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers +4.5 (-111) | Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers +4.5 (-111) | Detroit Pistons -4.5 (-108) Total: Over 206.5 (-109) | Under 206.5 (-111)

Odds are sourced from consensus odds and are accurate as of May 17, 2026.

If you were to place a $100 wager on the favored Detroit Pistons moneyline (-187), a winning bet would return $53.48 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $153.48. On the flip side, backing the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers at +155 odds offers a more lucrative return. A successful $100 bet on Cleveland to win outright would yield a $155 profit, resulting in a total payout of $255 if they can pull off the road upset.

When breaking down the statistical matchup to identify betting value, both teams present compelling arguments in different areas of the court. The Cavaliers feature a slightly more potent attack, averaging 109.2 points per game compared to the Pistons’ 105.8 points per contest. Cleveland also holds an edge in shooting efficiency, knocking down 46.2% of their field goal attempts with a 58.2% true shooting percentage, while Detroit sits at 45.6% from the floor with a 56.0% true shooting percentage. This efficiency translates to Cleveland holding a superior offensive rating of 110.7 against Detroit’s 108.6.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. If you are ready to jump into the action for the matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, follow these simple steps to secure your welcome offer:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to use the promo code WTOP when registering to ensure the $1,000 Bet Reset is applied to your new account. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Following the app download, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager. Your initial bet must be at least $10, and you can wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet, including moneylines, spreads, or player props for the Cavaliers-Pistons game.

If your first real cash wager happens to lose, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your initial stake up to $1,000 in bonus bets, keeping you securely in the game for the rest of the NBA playoffs.