Toronto heads to Chicago for conference showdown

Toronto Tempo (3-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-3) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is…

Toronto Tempo (3-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (3-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sky -4.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Chicago Sky and Toronto Tempo face off on Wednesday.

Chicago finished 4-17 in Eastern Conference action and 6-16 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Sky allowed opponents to score 85.8 points per game and shoot 45.2% from the field last season.

Toronto takes the court for the eighth game in franchise history. The Tempo fell to the Portland Fire 99-80 in their most recent game.

INJURIES: Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (shoulder), Isabelle Harrison: day to day (hand), Julie Allemand: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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