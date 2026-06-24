Must-win matches on Day 14 of the World Cup, in photos

Day 14 of the World Cup wraps up the preliminary stage for Groups A, B and C. Tournament co-host Canada…

Day 14 of the World Cup wraps up the preliminary stage for Groups A, B and C.

Tournament co-host Canada faces Switzerland for first place in Group B, with Canada star Alphonso Davies expected to play, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar need a result to keep their knockout-round hopes alive.

Scotland is an underdog but can advance against a Brazil team featuring Vinícius Júnior and chasing first place in Group C, while Morocco, led by Achraf Hakimi, faces already-eliminated Haiti.

In Group A, co-host Mexico, with striker Santiago Giménez, has already clinched first place, while opponent Czechia needs an upset and help elsewhere. South Korea, led by Son Heung-min, can advance with a win or draw against South Africa, which needs a victory to stay alive.

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