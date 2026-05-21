Thorns set record for shutout minutes at home in 2-0 win over Bay FC

M.A. Vignola and Mallie McKenzie each scored and the Thorns broke the NWSL record for shutout minutes at home with…

M.A. Vignola and Mallie McKenzie each scored and the Thorns broke the NWSL record for shutout minutes at home with a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Wednesday night.

The Thorns passed the regular-season record of 568 minutes without allowing a goal in the 64th minute of the match at Providence Park.

Elsewhere in the National Women’s Soccer League, San Diego forced a late 2-2 draw against Houston, and Angel City defeated Kansas City 2-1 at home.

In the 30th minute, Vignola struck a first-time volley from outside the box. Bay (3-4-2) looked to clear the ball after Portland’s corner kick attempt but Vignola ran onto the ball and fired the shot right back.

McKenzie added the Thorns second score off a cross from Sophia Wilson in the 77th minute, marking her first career NWSL goal.

The last goal Portland allowed at Providence Park was on Oct. 4, 2025, also against Bay FC.

With the win Wednesday night, the Thorns (7-2-2) now hold the No. 1 spot in the league standings, jumping the San Diego Wave by one point.

San Diego’s stoppage time goal forces draw against Houston

Trinity Byars scored five minutes into stoppage time to pull the the Wave into a draw with the Dash.

There were 13 minutes of stoppage time needed in Houston after goalkeeper Jane Campbell exited the match in the 83rd minute with a head injury.

Byars’ right cleat collided just above Campbell’s right eye which required the game to stop for several minutes as the training staff tended to the open wound.

Despite trailing for most of the match after Dudinha gave the Wave (7-3-1) the lead in the 20th minute, the Dash rallied late in the second half. Rookie Kate Faasse fired a shot from just outside the box in the 70th and Kat Radar momentarily gave Houston the lead in the 89th.

With the draw, the Dash (3-5-2) snapped a three match losing streak but still has not earned a full three points since April 3rd.

Angel City young stars snap five-game winless streak

Nineteen-year-old Kennedy Fuller had the winning strike in the 72nd minute to give Angel City the win at home.

Giselle Thompson put Los Angeles (4-4-1) on the board quickly in the ninth minute, for Angel City’s second fastest goal of the season.

Ally Sentnor scored late in the first half to equalize for the Current.

Kansas City (5-5-0) had an opportunity to take a lead early in the second half off a penalty kick but Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson came up with the save.

Angel City snapped a five-game winless streak.

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