theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cavaliers-Knicks Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to take on the New York Knicks in an NBA postseason clash on May 19, 2026, new theScore Bet customers can elevate their betting strategy by unlocking a high-value welcome offer with the latest theScore Bet promo code WTOP.







This structural advantage allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet; if the initial wager does not win, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets, ensuring a second opportunity to capitalize on the remainder of the playoffs.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

New theScore Bet customers looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks can take advantage of a premier $1,000 Bet Reset.

The mechanics of the promo are straightforward: new theScore Bet users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and if that initial bet loses, they will receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. There is no opt-in required to participate. While maximizing the offer’s raw value requires a $1,000 first wager, new users do not need to risk that full amount. Any qualifying wager under the $1,000 cap is eligible to be fully refunded in bonus bets in the event of a loss, allowing bettors to risk an amount aligned with their personal bankroll management. If your qualifying wager falls short, the bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss. Rather than a single lump sum, the refund is methodically distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. This fractional approach allows bettors to spread their exposure across multiple new wagers. It is important to note that these bonus bets must be used within 7 days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet Promo on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks

Here is a look at the current betting lines for the upcoming matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (+210) | New York Knicks (-250)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+210) | New York Knicks (-250) Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-110) | New York Knicks -6.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-110) | New York Knicks -6.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 217.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of May 19, 2026, at 1:28 PM ET.

To understand the implied payouts, consider a standard $100 straight bet. Placing that on the favored New York Knicks moneyline at -250 yields $40 in profit for a total payout of $140. Conversely, backing the underdog Cleveland Cavaliers at +210 provides a higher risk-reward ratio, where a successful $100 bet returns $210 in profit, bringing the total payout to $310.

When analyzing the postseason statistical profiles of both squads, the underlying metrics reveal exactly why the Knicks are heavily favored. Offensively, New York operates with elite efficiency, producing 120.4 points per game on a 51.7% field goal percentage. Cleveland’s output is noticeably lower, averaging 110.4 points per game with a 46.5% field goal percentage. This disparity is further magnified on the glass and in overall team efficiency: the Knicks control a 56.0% total rebound percentage and boast a dominant 19.8 net rating. By contrast, the Cavaliers are securing just 50.9% of available rebounds and carry a pedestrian 2.7 net rating.

How to Activate Your theScore Bet Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To unlock your $1,000 Bet Reset for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game, or any other market, follow these steps:

Download the App: Begin by downloading theScore Bet app to your mobile device via the App Store or Google Play Store. Register an Account: Open the application and navigate the sign-up process. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth—to satisfy standard identity verification protocols. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to successfully attach the $1,000 Bet Reset welcome offer to your new account. Place Your First Wager: Following the download, account registration, and entering of the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. From there, place your first real cash wager of at least $10 and up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Once your initial wager is logged, your first bet is fully backed. If the bet wins, you collect your cash payout as normal. If it loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake as bonus bets up to $1,000, giving you the necessary capital to continue finding an edge in the markets.