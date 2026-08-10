Los Angeles faces Phoenix, looks to break home slide

Phoenix Mercury (12-22, 7-10 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-19, 7-10 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Phoenix Mercury (12-22, 7-10 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-19, 7-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks looks to end its three-game home losing streak with a victory against Phoenix Mercury.

The Sparks are 7-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles gives up 93.6 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Mercury are 7-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 5.8.

Los Angeles is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.4% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has given up to its opponents (47.9%).

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 86-82 in their last meeting on July 22. Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 21 points, and Rae Burrell led the Sparks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is shooting 51.5% and averaging 17.1 points for the Sparks. Dearica Hamby is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 89.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.4 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Rae Burrell: day to day (leg), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (ankle).

Mercury: Kelsey Plum: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.