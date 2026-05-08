theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset For Knicks-Sixers, NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to get a layer of protection for your first wager. Bet any amount up to $1,000 knowing that a loss will be given back in the form of bonus bets. Click here to capitalize on games like Knicks vs. Sixers and more tonight.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On May 8th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states, taking advantage of the $1,000 first bet safety net requires no complicated opt-in procedures. Simply register with the promo code WTOP and place your first cash wager on any available game—such as tonight’s Knicks vs. 76ers showdown. If your wager is unsuccessful, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to the $1,000 maximum.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to extract value from this promotion. You can scale your initial bet down to any smaller amount and still receive a 100% match in bonus bets upon a loss. If your qualifying wager loses, the platform will apply the refund to your account within 72 hours of the bet settling. This refund is distributed systematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. To maintain a positive expected value on your promotional play, remember that these bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt before they expire.

theScore Bet NBA Markets Tonight

New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers: 76ers -1.5 (-110) / Knicks +1.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 214.5

76ers -1.5 (-110) / Knicks +1.5 (-110) | Total: O/U 214.5 San Antonio Spurs at Minnesota Timberwolves: Spurs -4.5 (-115) / Timberwolves +4.5 (-105) | Total: O/U 216.5

Understanding the basic math behind your payouts is a fundamental step for any aspiring sharp. If you place a $10 bet on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Spurs (-198), a winning ticket yields a $5.05 profit. Conversely, a $10 wager on the biggest underdog, the Timberwolves (+165), generates a $16.50 profit. A standard $10 spread bet at -110 odds returns $9.09. For users maximizing the $1,000 Bet Reset, backing the Spurs nets $505.05 in pure profit, while a successful upset pick on the Timberwolves brings in $1,650. A standard $1,000 spread bet yields $909.09.

When isolating the Knicks-76ers matchup, New York presents a statistically dominant profile. The Knicks boast an 8.4 regular season Net Rating. Compare this to Philadelphia’s -0.1 Net Rating, and New York emerges as a highly appealing, data-backed consideration. In the Western Conference contest, the Spurs hold a significant Net Rating advantage over the Timberwolves (8.4 to 3.1).

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Tonight’s NHL Slate

If you prefer action on the ice, theScore Bet promo code WTOP is equally applicable to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bettors can deploy their $1,000 Bet Reset on tonight’s marquee matchups:

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Your initial cash wager on either of these critical Stanley Cup Playoff games will automatically qualify for the same risk-mitigating $1,000 bonus bet safety net.

Sign Up With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Taking advantage of these introductory bonuses ahead of tonight’s NBA or NHL playoff action requires minimal setup. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure your account is properly positioned to claim your Bet Reset:

Register an Account: Create your new profile here by inputting standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to satisfy identity verification protocols. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This step is mandatory to unlock the $1,000 Bet Reset across all eligible states. Fund and Wager: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier, make your initial deposit, and place your first real-money cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

This initial wager will automatically trigger the promotional mechanism. If your first bet wins, you secure your standard cash payout. If it loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset activates, providing you with a full match of your stake in bonus bets.