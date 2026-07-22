Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Phillies, All Wednesday Games

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New DFS users can secure a $50 bonus with the Underdog promo code WTOP, which can be used on all MLB games today including the Dodgers vs. Phillies. Use this link here to get started.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before setting your lineups for tonight’s action, ensuring you maximize your initial capital is a fundamental step. Below are the specific details required to lock in your promotional offer:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of legal state. Date Last Verified July 22nd, 2026

Promo Code Overview

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a straightforward process designed to yield immediate value. By registering and submitting a $5 entry, you instantly unlock $50 in bonus entries. This upfront boost allows you to construct multiple daily fantasy lineups, whether you are stacking hitters from the 64-win Los Angeles Dodgers or targeting specific pitcher projections for Michael King of the San Diego Padres.

Please note that this offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your $50 in bonus entries, you must meet the age requirements for your jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 entry is logged, the bonus is credited and ready for immediate deployment.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once your account is funded and your bonus entries are secured, analyzing the daily data is the next step in building your lineups. Here is a look at eight players with the highest hit projections tonight, alongside two premier strikeout totals for the starting pitchers on the mound.

Top MLB Hit & Strikeout Projections

Shohei Ohtani (LAD) vs. PHI – Total Hits: 1.5

– Total Hits: 1.5 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) vs. ATL – Total Hits: 1.5

– Total Hits: 1.5 Trea Turner (PHI) vs. LAD – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Alec Bohm (PHI) vs. LAD – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Drake Baldwin (ATL) vs. SD – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Ty France (SD) vs. ATL – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Andy Pages (LAD) vs. PHI – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Michael Harris II (ATL) vs. SD – Total Hits: 0.5

– Total Hits: 0.5 Aaron Nola (PHI) vs. LAD – Total Strikeouts: 5.5

– Total Strikeouts: 5.5 Michael King (SD) vs. ATL – Total Strikeouts: 4.5

When evaluating the slate, the baseline hit projections for Shohei Ohtani and Fernando Tatis Jr. immediately stand out. While the rest of the featured sluggers carry a standard 0.5-hit line, Ohtani and Tatis Jr. command elevated 1.5-hit totals, indicating a higher expected offensive output. Ohtani faces a statistically challenging environment in Philadelphia, where Aaron Nola takes the hill. Nola’s strikeout projection sits at a solid 5.5 as he attempts to neutralize Ohtani and the rest of the 64-win Dodgers lineup.

On the other side of that matchup, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm present heavily targeted 0.5-hit projections against Los Angeles pitching. In Atlanta, Michael King takes the mound for the Padres against a potent Braves lineup featuring Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris II. King enters the matchup with a 4.5 strikeout projection and will need precise command of his arsenal to efficiently cool off Atlanta’s bats.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus and structuring your first lineup is a secure, logical process. Follow these steps to activate your Underdog promo code and secure your $50 in bonus entries:

Create Your Account: Download the Underdog app or visit their website to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a new user and meet the specific age and region requirements for your state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Navigate to the MLB lobby and play a $5 entry. Once placed, your $50 in bonus entries will be activated and credited to your account.

Understanding Entry Types

When allocating your $5 entry and subsequent bonus funds, Underdog provides two distinct lineup structures based on your personal risk tolerance: