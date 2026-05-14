Sun face the Aces on 3-game losing streak

Las Vegas Aces (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (2-1, 1-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (0-3, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Sun play Las Vegas Aces.

Connecticut went 7-15 at home a season ago while going 11-33 overall. The Sun averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second-chance points and 21.5 bench points last season.

Las Vegas went 13-9 on the road and 30-14 overall last season. The Aces gave up 80.7 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

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