Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Trade Bonus for Friday Night World Cup Games

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Friday features a full, six game World Cup slate, and all new users can use this link here to redeem the Polymarket promo code WTOP for a $50 sign-up bonus.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $50 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

For new Polymarket customers looking to secure a position in Round 3 of the FIFA World Cup, this welcome offer provides an excellent starting point. It does stand to reason that having extra capital allows you to diversify your predictions. By signing up, new Polymarket users can get a $50 sign-up bonus to use on any of the highly anticipated international matchups scheduled for June 26 and 27. The bonus can be applied to any of the multiple World Cup games on the schedule, giving users complete flexibility across the day’s matches. Whether you are looking to predict France taking on Norway, Senegal hosting Iraq, or the high-stakes clash between Spain and Uruguay, your bonus funds can be utilized to back your analysis across the entire slate.

To take advantage of this promotion, the $50 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20. Please note that this offer is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to claim the bonus and participate in today’s FIFA World Cup action. We put a lot of stock in finding these early advantages before the market shifts.

Use Polymarket World Cup Bonus Today on These Matches

For new users looking to put their welcome bonus into action, the remainder of Round 3 features a robust schedule of international showdowns. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying a live longshot or a mispriced consensus probability is where the real edge lies. You can use your bonus funds to predict the outcomes of any of these highly anticipated matches. Below are the current win and draw probabilities for all upcoming World Cup fixtures in this round:

Matchup (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Norway vs. France 18.9% 22.0% 59.1% Senegal vs. Iraq 78.1% 14.3% 7.6% Uruguay vs. Spain 13.5% 22.0% 64.5% Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia 35.8% 28.5% 35.7% New Zealand vs. Belgium 5.6% 11.4% 83.0% Egypt vs. IR Iran 38.5% 35.9% 25.6% Panama vs. England 6.3% 12.0% 81.6% Croatia vs. Ghana 53.9% 28.4% 17.7% Colombia vs. Portugal 22.1% 26.0% 52.0% Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan 54.3% 23.9% 21.8% Jordan vs. Argentina 6.4% 13.2% 80.5% Algeria vs. Austria 24.9% 41.0% 34.1%

The win probabilities listed above are sourced directly from current market data and are accurate as of June 26, 2026.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up for World Cup

Once activated, the $50 sign-up bonus can be used across any of the FIFA World Cup soccer matches on the schedule today or throughout this current round of play. This provides new users with complete flexibility to use their bonus funds on their trade of choice, whether that means taking a stance on France’s showdown with Norway, finding value in Spain’s visit to Uruguay, or any other exciting international clash. We have to give a shoutout to the sheer volume of opportunities on the board right now.

To claim this offer and prepare your predictions for the upcoming slate of matches, simply follow these steps:

Download the App: Download the Polymarket app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Apply the Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 in order to activate the offer.

After completing these steps, your $50 bonus will be successfully activated and ready to be used to build your portfolio on any of today’s thrilling World Cup fixtures. My official prediction? The market will move quickly, so analyze the percentages and lock in your positions while the probabilities still offer genuine value.