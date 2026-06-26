BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets for World Cup

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New BetMGM users can secure a state dependent welcome offer using this link here and by claiming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This bonus can be used on a fantastic slate of World Cup games today, including France vs. Norway.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 to Win $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All Other States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details for June 26 World Cup Matchups

New players registering for BetMGM can unlock high-value promotional utility for the upcoming FIFA World Cup schedule. The exact market advantage depends entirely on your operational jurisdiction. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will exclusively claim a “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Conversely, users residing in all other participating US states have access solely to the $1,500 first-bet offer.

This promotional equity can be applied to any match on the June 26 World Cup soccer schedule. Whether you are analyzing the high-profile showdown between France and Norway or targeting the clash between Iraq and Senegal, you can utilize your BetMGM bonus code to maximize your expected value and build early bankroll momentum.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

The June 26 FIFA World Cup schedule delivers high-leverage action as national teams compete in Round 3 of the group stage. With critical knockout round implications mathematically on the line, today’s slate features a pair of pivotal afternoon clashes. Bettors can allocate their BetMGM bonus code to either of these fixtures, including the marquee matchup between Norway and France, as well as Senegal facing off against Iraq.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Norway vs France 3:00 PM +360 / +360 / -160 O/U 3.5 (+124 / -152) Senegal vs Iraq 3:00 PM -474 / +600 / +1100 O/U 3.5 (+126 / -154)

Odds as of June 26, 2026 from BetMGM.

Norway vs France Analysis

As the tournament progresses into a decisive Round 3 of the group stage, Norway takes on France at 3:00 PM ET. Officiated by English referee Michael Oliver, both sides require crucial points to secure their advancement. The betting markets heavily favor France on the moneyline, a line perfectly synchronized with their 58.6% implied win probability. Based on underlying metrics, Norway sits at just a 20.3% chance to pull off the upset, while a draw carries a 21.1% probability.

Senegal vs Iraq Analysis

Also scheduled for a 3:00 PM ET kickoff is the crucial group stage clash between Senegal and Iraq. Operating under the supervision of English referee Anthony Taylor, Senegal enters the market as an overwhelming favorite. Senegal boasts a commanding 78.8% win probability heading into this contest. Conversely, Iraq faces a severe statistical uphill battle with merely a 7.3% chance of securing an outright victory, while the probability of a draw registers at 13.9%. Both teams will be deploying optimal tactical setups in an effort to yield a favorable outcome in their final group stage appearance.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your specific welcome offer requires a streamlined execution process. Once activated, your promotional balance can be utilized on any World Cup soccer match on today’s slate, allowing you to back either the European showdown between France and Norway or the matchup between Iraq and Senegal.

Follow these exact steps to secure your baseline bonus: