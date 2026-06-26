Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Friday Night MLB, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than looking at a loaded Friday sports slate and knowing we have a serious edge before the first pitch is even thrown. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, new customers can grab an exclusive welcome offer: a $15 sign-up bonus unlocked right after making $10 in trades.

I’m placing these trades myself, and this is the perfect way to get started, whether you are forecasting tonight’s massive 48-win New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox clash, the 52-win Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the San Diego Padres, any other MLB game this week, or even the World Cup.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 26, 2026

This welcome offer is designed specifically for new Kalshi customers to secure a $15 sign-up bonus that you can use across today’s packed MLB slate. Want to make predictions on the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the New York Mets, or the Chicago Cubs taking on the 49-win Milwaukee Brewers? This bonus gives you the flexibility to do exactly that.

To claim this offer, all you have to do is make a first-time deposit of at least $1 and place a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you cross that $10 trading threshold, the $15 bonus unlocks in your account. Kalshi is currently available to users in all 50 states, and players just need to be at least 18 years old to jump into the action.

MLB Probabilities for Friday

Before we lock in our strategies, let’s take a look at the board. Here is how the numbers shake out for today’s top matchups.

Matchup Probability HOU @ DET HOU 48.4% / DET 51.6% NYY @ BOS NYY 51.6% / BOS 48.4% PHI @ NYM PHI 59.3% / NYM 40.7% CHC @ MIL CHC 30.1% / MIL 69.9% LAD @ SD LAD 57.0% / SD 43.0%

When I’m handicapping the morning line, I always look at the exact payouts to see where the value lies. If you use your Kalshi promo to make a $10 trade on today’s heaviest favorite—the Milwaukee Brewers—a successful prediction yields a total payout of $13.68 (a $3.68 profit). However, if we want to get aggressive and back the heaviest underdog on the board, the Chicago Cubs, a $10 trade on a Chicago upset returns a $31.80 payout, bagging you a sweet $21.80 in profit.

Finding an edge often comes down to digging into statistical splits. In the AL East rivalry clash, the New York Yankees (48-32) hold a massive advantage over the Boston Red Sox (33-46). New York’s potent lineup has cranked out 403 runs with a .765 OPS, absolutely dwarfing Boston’s 313 runs and .697 OPS. On the mound, the Yankees’ pitching staff boasts a 3.299 team ERA compared to the Red Sox’s 3.805 ERA.

Over in the NL East, we see a similar offensive edge for the Philadelphia Phillies (45-36) against the New York Mets (34-47). The Phillies step to the plate tonight with a superior .704 OPS and 359 runs scored, easily outpacing the Mets’ .676 OPS and 328 runs. When the stats are this clear, it takes the guesswork out of building our trading strategy.

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? I promise the setup is simple, and I’ll walk you right through it. Follow these steps to activate the promotion and unlock your $15 sign-up bonus before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Register for your new account here by entering your standard personal info (name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Upload a quick proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund that brand-new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Here is the best part: you do not have to put that whole $10 on a single trade. We can spread the risk around with multiple smaller trades, just as long as the total sum reaches $10. As soon as you hit that $10 trading requirement, your $15 sign-up bonus automatically drops into your account, giving us even more ammunition to tackle today’s card.