Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder, MLB Picks (May 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to get $50 in bonus entries after signing up and playing just $5. Take advantage of the latest offer to boost your action for the crucial matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Click here to start signing up.

By creating an account and submitting a $5 entry, new users will instantly get $50 in bonus entries. This exclusive promotion is the perfect way to jumpstart your daily fantasy sports experience. The bonus entries can be used to back your favorite player projections on Underdog for the high-stakes San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonuses

If you are ready to get in on the NBA playoff action, claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Below is everything you need to know to unlock your bonus entries for the game.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Bonus Last Verified On May 20, 2026

To take advantage of this fantastic welcome offer, simply sign up and play $5 to instantly get $50 in bonus entries added to your account. Whether you are backing the San Antonio Spurs or riding with the Oklahoma City Thunder, these bonus entries provide a significant bankroll boost right out of the gate.

Please note that this exclusive welcome bonus is available strictly to new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, users must meet their local legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Ensure you meet all eligibility criteria before creating your account so you can maximize your daily fantasy experience for this highly anticipated NBA postseason clash.

How to Make Picks on Spurs vs. Thunder

Here are some of the most popular consensus player markets available for the Western Conference Finals clash:

San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama: 25.5 Points | 13.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists

25.5 Points | 13.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists

16.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 6.5 Assists Dylan Harper: 11.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists

11.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 3.5 Assists Devin Vassell: 12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists

12.5 Points | 4.5 Rebounds | 2.5 Assists Julian Champagnie: 8.5 Points | 5.5 Rebounds | 1.5 Assists

There is massive value looking at the over for several San Antonio Spurs players based on their Series Game 1 performances. Victor Wembanyama completely shattered his current 25.5-point and 13.5-rebound projections by erupting for 41 points and an incredible 24 rebounds in 49 minutes of action. Dylan Harper also looks appealing on the over; his points projection sits at 11.5, a number he doubled by scoring 24 points in the series opener, alongside 11 rebounds and six assists.

On the Oklahoma City Thunder side, Alex Caruso’s 9.5-point projection feels extremely low considering he dropped 31 points and drained eight three-pointers in his 32 minutes during Game 1. Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander represents an interesting play on his 7.5 assists projection; he distributed 12 assists in the previous game, showing his willingness to facilitate even when scoring slightly below his 28.5-point threshold (he scored 24 points). Finally, Jalen Williams cleared his 15.5-point mark with ease by putting up 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting, making the over a compelling look.

Getting Started With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Activating this fantastic offer ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder clash is incredibly easy. Just follow these simple steps to claim your bonus entries: