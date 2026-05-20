Mariners get reliever Brash back and have Crawford out, but he’s getting some work in at 3rd base

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-handed reliever Matt Brash from the injured list on Wednesday and optioned left-hander…

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated right-handed reliever Matt Brash from the injured list on Wednesday and optioned left-hander Robinson Ortiz to Triple-A Tacoma.

Brash, 28, landed on the IL on May 1 with right lat inflammation. When healthy this season, Brash has been Seattle’s most reliable option out of the bullpen, going 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA, eight strikeouts and two walks in 11 1/3 innings.

“Obviously great to get Matty back,” manager Dan Wilson said. “Big part of that back end bullpen, and someone who’s thrown a lot of high-leverage innings. So, it’s really good to get him back.”

In four seasons with Seattle, Brash has gone 16-11 with a 3.10 ERA, eight saves, 235 strikeouts and 82 walks in 184 games. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Third base for Crawford?

J.P. Crawford was a late scratch against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He was replaced by Patrick Wisdom, who will play third base, while rookie Colt Emerson will make his second career start at shortstop.

Emerson made his first career start at shortstop on Tuesday night while Crawford got an off day. Crawford has been dealing with right triceps soreness after being hit by a fastball during Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the San Diego Padres.

But ahead of Wednesday’s game, Crawford fielded ground balls at third base. Wilson said having Crawford, who has played 900 games at shortstop during his Seattle tenure, get some time at third base is an option the franchise is considering.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” Wilson said. “I think (it’s) a chance for him to see something different over there and it’s a different spot, it’s a different way the ball comes off the bat. So, getting a chance to see what it looks like over there.”

When Emerson was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, general manager Justin Hollander said he would primarily see time at third base at the start of his major league career.

But, given that Crawford, who hasn’t played third base in a major league game since 2018 while he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, is receptive to changing positions, the 20-year-old Emerson could become Seattle’s everyday shortstop much quicker than was initially expected.

“J.P. is, like we’ve talked about, a selfless player,” Wilson said. “He’ll go wherever anybody needs him to go. And so, again, just like I said, it’s a chance to take a look at things over there and look at a different spot.”

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