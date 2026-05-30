Marlins take road slide into matchup with the Mets

Miami Marlins (26-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (24-33, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (26-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (24-33, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.07 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Christian Scott (0-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -135, Marlins +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the New York Mets looking to stop a three-game road slide.

New York is 13-15 in home games and 24-33 overall. The Mets rank 10th in the NL with 52 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

Miami is 26-32 overall and 8-17 in road games. The Marlins are 15-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Marlins are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .299 for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 10 for 39 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Otto Lopez has 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 RBIs for the Marlins. Owen Caissie is 10 for 30 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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