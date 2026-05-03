NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (201½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (211½) Toronto MLB Sunday American League…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|8½
|(201½)
|Orlando
|at CLEVELAND
|8½
|(211½)
|Toronto
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-107
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-238
|Baltimore
|+194
|at BOSTON
|-187
|Houston
|+155
|Cleveland
|-120
|at ATHLETICS
|+101
|at SEATTLE
|-140
|Kansas City
|+118
|Texas
|-123
|at DETROIT
|+103
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Cincinnati
|+101
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at WASHINGTON
|+124
|Philadelphia
|-143
|at MIAMI
|+121
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at ST. LOUIS
|+124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-159
|Arizona
|+134
|Atlanta
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+137
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-121
|San Francisco
|+102
|N.Y Mets
|-123
|at LA ANGELS
|+104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+153
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-170
|Montreal
|+142
|at COLORADO
|-190
|Minnesota
|+158
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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