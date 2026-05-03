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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 3, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (201½) Orlando
at CLEVELAND (211½) Toronto

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -107
at N.Y YANKEES -238 Baltimore +194
at BOSTON -187 Houston +155
Cleveland -120 at ATHLETICS +101
at SEATTLE -140 Kansas City +118
Texas -123 at DETROIT +103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +101
Milwaukee -148 at WASHINGTON +124
Philadelphia -143 at MIAMI +121
LA Dodgers -148 at ST. LOUIS +124
at CHICAGO CUBS -159 Arizona +134
Atlanta -162 at COLORADO +137

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -121 San Francisco +102
N.Y Mets -123 at LA ANGELS +104
at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago White Sox +153

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -170 Montreal +142
at COLORADO -190 Minnesota +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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