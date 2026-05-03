NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (201½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (211½) Toronto MLB Sunday American League…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 8½ (201½) Orlando at CLEVELAND 8½ (211½) Toronto

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at MINNESOTA -107 at N.Y YANKEES -238 Baltimore +194 at BOSTON -187 Houston +155 Cleveland -120 at ATHLETICS +101 at SEATTLE -140 Kansas City +118 Texas -123 at DETROIT +103

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -120 Cincinnati +101 Milwaukee -148 at WASHINGTON +124 Philadelphia -143 at MIAMI +121 LA Dodgers -148 at ST. LOUIS +124 at CHICAGO CUBS -159 Arizona +134 Atlanta -162 at COLORADO +137

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -121 San Francisco +102 N.Y Mets -123 at LA ANGELS +104 at SAN DIEGO -184 Chicago White Sox +153

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -170 Montreal +142 at COLORADO -190 Minnesota +158

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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