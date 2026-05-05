Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Deposit Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a fantastic opportunity to build our daily fantasy bankrolls for the NBA playoffs, and there is nothing better than getting a little extra house money to play with. If you’re a new player looking to step up your game for the Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup, signing up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50 is your ticket to a nice payday.

By signing up, new users can lock in a $50 deposit match alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. This exclusive welcome offer is the perfect way to back your favorite player projections today or during any other NBA playoff clash this week.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Picks

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Deposit Match and 100% QuickPicks Boost Date Last Verified May 5, 2026

As your go-to guide in the trenches, I always recommend jumping on a two-part welcome offer when you see one. When you register as a new Splash customer, you get to take full advantage of a $50 deposit match paired with a 100% QuickPicks boost. It’s the perfect toolkit for handicapping the NBA playoff slate.

Whether you are looking to string together some winning projections in the Eastern Conference showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons, or you have your eye on other matchups, this extra capital gives you a real chance to chase bigger payouts. Just keep in mind, this promotion is strictly available for new Splash customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

NBA Projections for Tuesday Night

If we’re going to put that Splash promo to work on tonight’s slate, breaking down the top scoring projections is exactly where I start my handicapping. Here are the five highest consensus point props for tonight’s playoff matchups, alongside how each player’s playoff average stacks up against the morning line:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 33.8 31.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 32.4 29.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 18.5 21.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 23.2 20.5 Tobias Harris Cleveland Cavaliers 21.6 18.5

I’m placing a close watch on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right at the top of the board. With a consensus over/under of 31.5 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, his over is a genuinely intriguing look—especially considering he’s averaging an incredible 33.8 points per game during these playoffs. The Thunder have been a wagon, boasting a league-best +18.8 Net Rating, which means SGA is getting plenty of high-quality looks.

For our Detroit vs. Cleveland clash, Cade Cunningham is a key piece to consider for your QuickPicks. He’s averaging 32.4 points per game but has a slightly depressed points prop of 29.5. Cleveland holds a +3.5 Net Rating and a 52.6% total rebound percentage, so they might limit his second-chance opportunities, making this a classic handicapping puzzle.

On the Lakers’ side, LeBron James and Austin Reaves both draw a tough matchup against Oklahoma City. Interestingly, Reaves has his line set at 21.5—a full three points higher than his playoff average. Meanwhile, LeBron’s prop sits at 20.5 points, notably lower than his 23.2 PPG average. This creates some fantastic, contrasting angles for us to build a sophisticated, high-payout entry.

Finally, Detroit’s Tobias Harris sits comfortably below his 21.6 PPG average with an 18.5 point line, offering yet another potential anchor for your ticket.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

Ready to get off the sidelines? Unlocking this valuable offer ahead of the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers game is simple. First, you’ll need to create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. When prompted, make sure you enter the Splash promo code WTOP50 to lock in your bonuses.

Once your account is up and running, it’s time to make your first deposit using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. Here is the critical strategy tip: Splash will match 100% of your initial deposit up to a maximum of $50. Because only your very first transaction qualifies for this match, you need to think strategically about your bankroll. If you just deposit $10 to test the waters, your match is limited to $10.

To extract the maximum value from this promo and give yourself the biggest edge, I highly recommend making a first-time deposit of $50. That secures the full $50 match, doubling your starting capital before you even factor in the 100% QuickPicks boost.