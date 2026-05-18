Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% Boost for Spurs vs. Thunder Picks

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There is nothing better than watching a primetime NBA Western Conference clash with a little extra house money in your corner. If you are a new user looking to get in on the action for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder matchup, you can sign up here with the Splash promo code WTOP50.
New players can claim a 100% deposit match of up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost to use on this showdown or any other NBA game this week. To unlock the absolute full value of this welcome bonus, simply make a first-time deposit of $50, and Splash will match it dollar-for-dollar. Whether we are backing the Spurs on the road or the Thunder at home, this exclusive new-user offer is the perfect way to instantly boost our bankroll for today’s matchup.
Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for the NBA Conference Finals
Splash Promo Code
WTOP50
New User Offer
$50 Deposit Match Bonus + 100% QuickPicks boost
Date Last Verified
May 18, 2026
Grabbing Your Splash Welcome Offer
The details of the Splash welcome offer are straightforward and, frankly, highly rewarding for us hoops fans. When you make your first deposit, Splash provides a 100% deposit match of up to $50, instantly doubling your starting bankroll. On top of the matched funds, we also receive a valuable 100% QuickPicks boost.
If you have ever felt intimidated by stringing together multi-leg entries, this boost makes chasing those bigger payouts way more accessible by supercharging your potential return. It sets us up for a nice pay day if we nail our picks for this upcoming Spurs and Thunder game.
Keep in mind, this promo code is exclusively available for new Splash customers. To successfully claim the deposit match and the QuickPicks boost, you just need to meet the legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state when registering your new account.
Totals for Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 1
Player
Points O/U
Assists O/U
Rebounds O/U
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
30.5
6.5
4.5
Victor Wembanyama
25.5
2.5
12.5
Chet Holmgren
16.5
1.5
8.5
De’Aaron Fox
15.5
5.5
3.5
Stephon Castle
15.5
5.5
4.5
When I am handicapping these matchups, comparing the morning line totals to the players’ actual season averages is exactly how we find the hidden value.
Looking at the top of the board, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a massive consensus over/under of 30.5 points. However, he is averaging 29.1 points per game during this stretch, suggesting that fading the number and taking the under might be the smart, data-backed play. Similarly, Victor Wembanyama has a lofty points line set at 25.5. With his season average sitting at 20.3 points per game, the numbers tell us to key the under for the San Antonio big man.
Now, if we want to put together a winning trifecta of props, there is a real chance to find serious value on the over for a few other standouts. Stephon Castle’s points prop is sitting at an accessible 15.5, yet he has been an offensive force, averaging 19.9 points per game.
De’Aaron Fox also has an over/under of 15.5 points, well below his season average of 18.8 points per game, making the over an incredibly appealing option. Finally, for the Thunder, Chet Holmgren enters the contest averaging 18.6 points per game, which favorably eclipses his consensus points prop of 16.5.
By leveraging these statistical differences, we can confidently lock in our entries and put those newly acquired deposit match funds and our QuickPicks boost to work.
Guide to Use the Splash Promo Code
Ready to build your entry and chase a bigger payout? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and seamless process. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to secure your deposit match and QuickPicks boost:
Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—so they can securely verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age and location requirements.
Enter the Splash Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. Promo code WTOP50 is strictly required to unlock the welcome bonus, so make sure to type it in exactly as shown before completing your registration.
Make Your First Deposit: Head to the cashier section and select one of Splash’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit $50.
Once your transaction clears, your matched bonus funds and your 100% QuickPicks boost will be instantly credited to your account. You will then be locked, loaded, and fully equipped to dive into the NBA slate and make your picks with confidence.