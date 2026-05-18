Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% Boost for Spurs vs. Thunder Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for the NBA Conference Finals

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer $50 Deposit Match Bonus + 100% QuickPicks boost Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

Grabbing Your Splash Welcome Offer

Totals for Spurs vs. Thunder: Game 1

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 6.5 4.5 Victor Wembanyama 25.5 2.5 12.5 Chet Holmgren 16.5 1.5 8.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 5.5 3.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 5.5 4.5

Guide to Use the Splash Promo Code

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here . You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—so they can securely verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age and location requirements. Enter the Splash Promo Code: During the sign-up process, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. Promo code WTOP50 is strictly required to unlock the welcome bonus, so make sure to type it in exactly as shown before completing your registration. Make Your First Deposit: Head to the cashier section and select one of Splash’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit $50.