Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Claims $50 Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Bonus + 100% Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Splash promo code WTOP50 and unlock a lucrative welcome package before you make your entries for Spurs vs. Thunder tonight. Make your picks for tonight’s game with a $50 bonus alongside a 100% QuickPicks profit boost. Click here and sign up to redeem your reward.

After you go through the simple registration process, you will have to make a deposit to get your bonuses. Choose the amount you want, up to $50, and deposit that amount to get that much in bonuses credited to your account. Then, you can take your bonuses and make your first entry while also using the 100% QuickPicks boost.

Now is a great time to sign up as the Western Conference Finals heat up. It has been a back-and-forth series that has lived up to the hype so far. With things tied up 2-2, tonight’s winner will be just one more victory away from securing a spot in the NBA Finals against the Knicks. Make your picks for stars like Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more to take advantage of your $50 bonus and QuickPicks Boost. Additionally, Splash has markets for MLB games, Stanley Cup Playoff games and more that new users can capitalize on. Signing up now will give you limitless options.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Unlock $50 Bonus + 100% Boost

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 26th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Now, we will go through the steps required to complete your first entry with Splash. This will help you get off to a fast start within the app and activate your offer before tip-off tonight. We have a few requirements to not with each entry you make. Users must make picks for at least two different players, and each entry must include players from at least two different teams. So, you can make picks for stars like Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander, or look into other key players on both sides tonight, to build out your first lineup and submit your first entry.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Projections

Before you get started, now is a good time to check out some of the top projections for tonight’s game:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over/under 29.5 points

Lu Dort over/under 5.5 points

Alex Caruso over/under 8.5 points

Victor Wembanyama over/under 26.5 points

Chet Holmgren over/under 12.5 points

Stephon Castle over/under 16.5 points

De’Aaron Fox over/under 14.5 points

Isaiah Hartenstein over/under 7.5 points

Devin Vassell over/under 13.5 points

Dylan Harper over/under 9.5 points

Pick higher or lower for at least two of these players, and you will be able to hit submit on that first entry to make use of your bonuses and 100% QuickPicks boost.

Registration Steps With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

To get started with this offer, just follow the simple registration steps below: