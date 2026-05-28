Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Claims $50 Bonus + 100% Boost For Thunder-Spurs Game 6

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using the Splash promo code WTOP50 and unlock a two part welcome offer in time for tonight’s huge Game 6 matchup between the Thunder and Spurs. Make your DFS picks with up to $50 in bonuses and a 100% QuickPicks boost. Just click here and register to secure this new user offer.

The first part of this offer is the $50 in bonuses. This comes in the form of a deposit match. The amount you get is based on the amount of your first transaction on the platform. From there, you can put your bonuses to use with your first entry while also using the 100% QuickPicks boost, too.

The prime opportunity to make picks for tonight is the Thunder vs. Spurs matchup. The Spurs are looking to extend their season and force a Game 7 on Saturday by securing a victory tonight. Splash has projections available for stars like Victor Wembanyama and more. To make things even better, Splash has markets available for plenty of other sports, and this welcome offer works the same for each of them. This includes the MLB slate today and future Stanley Cup Playoff games. Register now to start making your plays for Thunder vs. Spurs and any futures games you are interested in.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Offer Overview

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 28, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

When you are set up with your new account and have locked in your bonuses, it will be time to start making your picks for Thunder vs. Spurs, or any other game. We have a few key requirements to look over. The main component to remember is that you have to make at least two picks. These picks must be for two different players, and they must come from different teams. So, you could go for something simple, like picking Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to beat their scoring projections. Or, you can look into other key rotation players, like Stephon Castle, Chet Holmgren and more.

Thunder-Spurs Game 6 Projections

As you get ready for tonight’s games, take a look at the points projections:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 30.5 points

Victor Wembanyama: 27.5 points

Alex Caruso: 9.5 points

De’Aaron Fox: 14.5 points

Chet Holmgren: 13.5 points

Dylan Harper: 9.5 points

Isaiah Hartenstein: 7.5 points

Devin Vassell: 13.5 points

Keldon Johnson: 7.5 points

Jared McCain: 13.5 points

You can pick higher or lower for two or more of these players to put your offer to use, whether you are using your bonuses or the 100% QuickPicks boost. Make sure you also check out the markets for rebounds, assists and several other categories.

Sign Up With Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Welcome Offer

Create a new profile by clicking here or on any of the other links on this page and going through the registration process. Input the code WTOP50 alongside your basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. From there, make your initial deposit using a secure payment option. You can use this to get up to $50 in bonuses credited to your account, depending on how much you put into your account. Then, just make your picks for Thunder-Spurs to put your 100% QuickPicks boost to use for your first entry.