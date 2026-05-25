Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, MLB + 100% Boost

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users have the chance to capitalize on one of the most exciting welcome offers in the daily fantasy space by using the Splash promo code WTOP50. Create a new account here and unlock $50 in bonuses alongside a 100% QuickPicks bonus in time for tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4 matchup.

This welcome package is great for new DFS users, as not only will you be able to get $50 in bonuses, you will be able to boost your potential payout for your first entry.

The way this works is that you can get up to $50 in bonuses depending on your first deposit. Decide how much you want to get, up to $50, and then complete that transaction. From there, you will be set up to take advantage of this offer. Most of the focus will be on tonight’s Eastern Conference Finals game, as the Knicks are looking to advance to the finals by sweeping the Cavs. New players are not restricted to tonight’s matchup, however. With a busy MLB slate today, you have tons of options with games like Yankees vs. Royals, Phillies vs. Padres and more. Complete the registration process now and make your initial deposit to maximize your choices with your first entry.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Offer Overview

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 25, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

This offer is incredibly simple to use. We have already gone through how you can secure up to $50 in bonuses. After you complete that initial transaction, you can start locking in your picks for today’s games to put your 100% QuickPicks boost to use. Users must make at least two picks per entry, and those players must come from different teams. For example, perhaps you think Karl-Anthony Towns will have a big scoring night for the Knicks and that Jarrett Allen will struggle on the offensive end of the floor. If you predict Towns to beat his projection and Allen to fall short, you can then submit your first entry to make use of your bonuses and QuickPicks boost.

Splash QuickPicks For Knicks vs. Cavs

Let’s go through some of the top scoring projections for key players taking the floor tonight:

Karl-Anthony Towns over/under 16.5 points

Mikal Bridges over/under 15.5 points

Jarrett Allen over/under 12.5 points

James Harden over/under 18.5 points

Landry Shamet over/under 5.5 points

Miles McBride over/under 5.5 points

Donovan Mitchell over/under 27.5 points

Josh Hart over/under 12.5 points

Jalen Brunson over/under 26.5 points

OG Anunoby over/under 15.5 points

Splash has addiitional categories for rebounds, assists, combo projections and more. Make two or more selections to build your first entry for tonight’s game

Sign Up Using Splash Promo Code WTOP50

The registration process is incredibly simple. Click here or on any of the other links on this page to go to the landing page. There, you will have to input the code WTOP50 alongside basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth and more. Next, make your initial deposit of any amount up to $50 to get your desired amount in bonuses. Then, make your selections for Knicks vs. Cavs, or any other game, to put your bonuses and 100% QuickPicks bonus to use.