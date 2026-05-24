Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for MLB, NBA Playoffs

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Set up your new profile with the Splash promo code WTOP50 and unlock a huge welcome package before the opening tip of Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4. Secure up to $50 bonuses alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost, then make your picks for the Western Conference Finals or any other game. Click here to register.

The first step after registering is to make your initial deposit to your account. This is how you can get up to $50 in bonuses, as those come in the form of a deposit match. Once you have done that, you can take your funds, make your picks for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4, and use your 100% QuickPicks boost.

The Western Conference Finals have gotten a ton of eyeballs in the first three games, and we expect that to remain the same tonight for Game 4. The Thunder have won two straight to take a 2-1 series lead. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are looking to respond and tie things up to avoid an elimination game on the road in Game 5. You can make pick for Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and several other key players taking the floor tonight to make use of this offer from Splash. The same goes for any of today’s MLB and Stanley Cup Playoff matchups.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 For Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 24th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

To help you get off to a fast start after you register, let’s run through the steps required to complete your first entry. Given that Thunder vs. Spurs will get the most attention, we will use that game for this example. The requirement is that you make picks for at least two players and that those players come from at least two different teams. So, you can simple take the over for Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring projections. This will allow you to submit your first entry and use your bonuses or QuickPicks boost. If you are interested in other sports, like the Stanley Cup Playoffs or MLB games, this process works the same.

QuickPicks For Thunder-Spurs Game 4

Before tonight’s tip-off, new users should survey the QuickPicks available:

Dylan Harper over/under 10.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over/under 29.5 points

Alex Caruso over/under 10.5 points

Victor Wembanyama over/under 25.5 points

Stephon Castle over/under 16.5 points

Devin Vassell over/under 14.5 points

De’Aaron Fox over/under 14.5 points

Chet Holmgren over/under 13.5 points

Jalen Williams (GTD) over/under 13.5 points

Jared McCain over/under 10.5 points

Splash has picks available for rebounds, assists and several other statistical categories, too. Pick higher or lower for two or more players from separate teams to get your reward.

Register With Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Getting started with this offer is simple, just follow the steps below to unlock your welcome package:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Input the code WTOP50

Provide basic identifying information (Legal name, birth date, mailing address, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method to get up to $50 in bonuses

Make your picks for tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 matchup, or any other game

Submit your entry to capitalize on the 100% QuickPicks boost

Before you sign up, make sure you are of age and in an eligible state.