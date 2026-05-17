Shohei Ohtani has 5 RBIs and Dodgers take advantage of Angels’ mistakes in 15-2 rout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had five RBIs, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Los…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had five RBIs, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Los Angeles Angels 15-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1) allowed two runs in six innings, taking pressure off the Dodgers’ pitching staff after an unscheduled bullpen game Friday following Blake Snell’s late scratch.

Snell will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts announced before the game. The Dodgers expect the two-time Cy Young Award winner to return this season.

José Soriano (6-3) allowed six runs in 5 1/3 innings and Jo Adell hit a two-run double for the Angels, who have dropped five straight.

The Dodgers broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. Andy Pages and Max Muncy drew bases-loaded walks to end Soriano’s outing and Teoscar Hernández was hit by Chase Silseth’s pitch to score another before Alex Call cracked a two-run single through the infield to left for the only hit of the rally and a 6-0 lead.

Pages made a diving catch on a line drive to center field by Nolan Schanuel to end the fourth inning and prevent the Angels from tying the game at 1. Jorge Soler would have scored from third had Pages not reached out with his left glove hand to made the grab, earning a round of applause and tip of the cap from Wrobleski.

Ohtani scored on his two-run triple in the eighth following Adell’s throwing error, and he followed it up with a three-run double in the ninth, drawing “MVP” chants from the throng of Dodgers fans in attendance.

Up next

Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.88 ERA) will try to get on track after struggling in a 9-3 loss to San Francisco on Monday. Grayson Rodriguez will make his Angels debut, which marks the right-hander’s first MLB appearance since July 31, 2024.

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