Connecticut takes on Portland on 4-game skid

Connecticut Sun (0-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (1-2) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT LINE: Fire -2.5; over/under…

Connecticut Sun (0-4, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Portland Fire (1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fire -2.5; over/under is 175.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun comes into the matchup with Portland Fire after losing four in a row.

Portland takes the court for the fourth game in franchise history. The Fire fell to the New York Liberty 100-82 in their most recent game.

Connecticut went 11-33 overall with a 4-18 record on the road a season ago. The Sun averaged 75.8 points per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Fire: Teja Oblak: out (quadriceps).

Sun: Leila Lacan: out (not injury related).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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