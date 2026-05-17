Bangladesh tightens grip on second test vs Pakistan, takes 156-run lead on second day

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh tightened its grip on the second test against Pakistan after a disciplined batting and bowling…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh tightened its grip on the second test against Pakistan after a disciplined batting and bowling performance on the second day Sunday.

Opener Mahmudul Hasan hit 52 to help Bangladesh reach 110-3, extending its overall lead to 156 runs at stumps.

Earlier, fast bowler Nahid Rana and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed three wickets apiece to wrap up Pakistan’s first innings for 232, giving the side a 46-run lead in bowling-friendly conditions.

Bangladesh was bowled out for 278 in its first innings after a sublime 126 from Litton Das on the opening day.

Nahid, fresh from his five-wicket haul in Bangladesh’s 104-run victory in the first test, was instrumental in denying Pakistan a first-innings lead.

He dismissed star batter Babar Azam, who made a team-best 68 on his return, before breaking the resistance of Sajid Khan (38) to wrap up the Pakistan innings.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and offspinner Mehidy Hasan shared four wickets to leave Pakistan in trouble after the visitors resumed Sunday at 21 without loss.

Taskin (2-37) dismissed openers Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais in his first two overs of the day to put Bangladesh on the front foot.

“Taskin and Shoriful (Islam) are bowling with a lot of discipline and partnership in the beginning,” said Nahid. “When there is pressure and runs are not coming, batters think a lot and play wrong shots. They tried to take that advantage and succeeded.”

Abdullah Fazal, fresh from his twin half-centuries in the first test, edged a delivery behind after scoring 9.

Taskin then swung one viciously past Awais, a centurion in the first test, who pushed the delivery to short-leg when on 13.

Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam temporarily stalled the slide before Mehidy (2-21) ended the 38-run partnership when Masood hit a short ball straight to the fielder at short cover for 21.

Mehidy then also dismissed Saud Shakeel (8) to leave Babar with significant work to do to keep Pakistan in the match.

Babar got some support from Salman Agha as they appeared comfortable in negotiating Bangladesh bowlers after the early trouble.

Babar hit pacer Shoriful for a boundary to raise his 31st fifty off 63 balls and looked to be in control until Nahid produced a beauty to unsettle him.

Babar, who struck 10 boundaries in his 84-ball-knock, chipped straight to Mushfiqur Rahim after being baffled by the clever variation of pace from Nahid, ending the 63-run partnership with Agha.

“We started well, but we could not build long partnerships,” said Babar. “Me and Salman Agha were trying to build one in the middle, but unfortunately we could not continue it. In test cricket, you need two or three good partnerships.”

Taijul got into the act with the wicket of Agha, who made 21, before dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and Hasan as Pakistan lost three wickets in quick succession.

Sajid Khan then took the side past 200 by attacking the Bangladesh bowlers.

Nahid came back to end Khan’s 28-ball 38, laced with two fours and four sixes, and wrap up the Pakistan innings.

Despite losing Tanzid Hasan early in the innings, Mahmudul and Mominul Haque put on 76 runs for the second wicket to keep the side’s nose in front.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas broke the partnership after Mahmudul reached his sixth fifty and Khurram Shahzad removed Mominul (30) with the last ball of the day.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was batting on 13.

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