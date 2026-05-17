Detroit, Cleveland set for game 7 matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Sunday, 8…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -4.5; over/under is 206.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers in game seven of the Eastern Conference second round. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 115-94 in the last matchup on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points, and James Harden led the Cavaliers with 23.

The Pistons are 12-4 against division opponents. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 14.6.

The Cavaliers are 11-5 against the rest of the division. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 28.3 assists per game led by Harden averaging 8.0.

The Pistons score 117.8 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 115.4 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 9.9 more points per game (119.5) than the Pistons allow (109.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duren is averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 28.8 points over the last 10 games.

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 27.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Cavaliers. Harden is averaging 20.4 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 107.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Caris LeVert: day to day (heel), Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor), Duncan Robinson: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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