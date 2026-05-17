Gozo scores 3rd goal in 2 games in late bid for US roster spot. RSL beats Rapids 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zavier Gozo scored his third goal in two games as the 19-year-old bids to become a…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Zavier Gozo scored his third goal in two games as the 19-year-old bids to become a late addition to the U.S. World Cup roster, and Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.

Sergi Solans added a goal and an assist for for Real Salt Lake (8-4-1). Rafael Cabral had three saves.

Juan Manuel Sanabria played and arcing entry pass from nearly 30 yards out and Solans slammed home a header from near the penalty spot to give RSL a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute.

Wayne Frederick opened the scoring in the seventh minute. Connor Ronan played a arcing corner to the opposite side of the goal and Paxton Aaronsen skipped a blistering entry for Frederick for a first-touch finish inside the near post.

Zach Booth dispossessed RSL in their defensive half, Solans ran onto the loose ball and played a low cross from the right side of the area to Gozo for a first-touch finish from near the spot to make it 1-1 in the 36th minute.

The 19-year-old Gozo — who scored two goals, his first career multi-goal game, in a 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday — has a goal in back-to-back games for the first time in MLS and has six goals this season.

Gozo has never played for the senior national team but scored for the U.S. against France in last year’s Under-20 World Cup.

Nico Hansen made his third consecutive start in place of the injured Zack Steffen (shoulder) and finished with six saves.

The Rapids (5-8-1) beat Minnesota 1-0 on Wednesday to snap a three-game skid and a five-game winless streak.

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