NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (205½) Cleveland MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|4½
|(205½)
|Cleveland
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-129
|at DETROIT
|+108
|Texas
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-141
|Philadelphia
|+119
|Arizona
|-151
|at COLORADO
|+127
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-149
|Miami
|+124
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Boston
|+135
|Baltimore
|-126
|at WASHINGTON
|+106
|at CLEVELAND
|-165
|Cincinnati
|+138
|N.Y Yankees
|-123
|at N.Y METS
|+104
|Milwaukee
|-123
|at MINNESOTA
|+104
|Chicago Cubs
|-132
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+111
|Kansas City
|-115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-104
|at ATHLETICS
|-135
|San Francisco
|+113
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at LA ANGELS
|+120
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|San Diego
|+139
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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