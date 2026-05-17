NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (205½) Cleveland MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 4½ (205½) Cleveland

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -129 at DETROIT +108 Texas -120 at HOUSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -141 Philadelphia +119 Arizona -151 at COLORADO +127

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -149 Miami +124 at ATLANTA -162 Boston +135 Baltimore -126 at WASHINGTON +106 at CLEVELAND -165 Cincinnati +138 N.Y Yankees -123 at N.Y METS +104 Milwaukee -123 at MINNESOTA +104 Chicago Cubs -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +111 Kansas City -115 at ST. LOUIS -104 at ATHLETICS -135 San Francisco +113 LA Dodgers -142 at LA ANGELS +120 at SEATTLE -166 San Diego +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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