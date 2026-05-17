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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 17, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (205½) Cleveland

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -129 at DETROIT +108
Texas -120 at HOUSTON +100

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -141 Philadelphia +119
Arizona -151 at COLORADO +127

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -149 Miami +124
at ATLANTA -162 Boston +135
Baltimore -126 at WASHINGTON +106
at CLEVELAND -165 Cincinnati +138
N.Y Yankees -123 at N.Y METS +104
Milwaukee -123 at MINNESOTA +104
Chicago Cubs -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +111
Kansas City -115 at ST. LOUIS -104
at ATHLETICS -135 San Francisco +113
LA Dodgers -142 at LA ANGELS +120
at SEATTLE -166 San Diego +139

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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