Astros’ Jose Altuve set for MRI after awkward swing leaves him with left side soreness

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have an MRI on Sunday after leaving Houston’s 4-1 win over…

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have an MRI on Sunday after leaving Houston’s 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers in the ninth inning Saturday night with soreness on his left side.

Altuve took an awkward swing and didn’t run after hitting a grounder to third base in the eighth. He held his left side as he walked to the dugout, where he was met by manager Joe Espada and a trainer. Nick Allen replaced Altuve at second base in the ninth.

The Astros entered Saturday’s game with 14 players on the injured list.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” first baseman Christian Walker said. “I see the guys prepare the right way every day. I see guys taking care of their body. Altuve’s dialed in. He eats the right stuff. He sleeps. He lives right and for something like that, it’s truly just a part of the game.”

Altuve led off Saturday’s game with his fourth home run of the season. The nine-time batting .245 with 12 RBIs for the Astros, who are 19-28 this season.

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The story has been corrected to show the final score Saturday night was 4-1 instead of 2-0.

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