Scottie Scheffler returns for title defense at Byron Nelson. European tour goes to Belgium

PGA Tour THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON Site: McKinney, Texas. Course: TPC Craig Ranch. Yardage: 7,385. Par: 71. Prize money:…

PGA Tour

THE CJ CUP BYRON NELSON

Site: McKinney, Texas.

Course: TPC Craig Ranch. Yardage: 7,385. Par: 71.

Prize money: $10.3 million. Winner’s share: $1.854 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup leader: Cameron Young.

Last week: Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler tied the PGA Tour scoring record at 253 last year at TPC Craig Ranch when he won by eight shots a week after capturing the PGA Championship. … PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai withdrew from the field on Monday. … Scheffler tied for 14th at the PGA Championship, his first finish outside the top 10 in a major since the 2024 U.S. Open. His only victory this year was The American Express in January. … Jordan Spieth has six finishes in the top 20 this year but has yet to register a top 10 since the Memorial last year. … TPC Craig Ranch went through a $25 million overhaul in 2025 for the first major work on it since it opened in 2004. Lanny Wadkins advised on the changes. … Oklahoma State junior Preston Stout, a finalist for the Ben Hogan Award, is playing on a sponsor exemption. Stout is coming off his third straight Big 12 Conference title. … The tournament dates to 1944 when Byron Nelson won by 10 shots.

Next week: Charles Schwab Challenge.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European tour

SOUDAL OPEN

Site: Antwerp, Belgium.

Course: Rinkven International GC. Yardage: 6,940. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 7:30 to noon (Golf Channel app), 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Kristoffer Reitan.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship.

Notes: The field features eight players who were at the PGA Championship last week, including Casey Jarvis, Mikael Lindberg and Daniel Hillier, all of whom made the cut. … Thomas Detry is playing his national Open after just missing out on U.S. Open spots on three occasions over an eight-day period. A strong finish would boost his chances toward getting into the top 60 for another shot at the U.S. Open. … Hennie Du Plessis and Ugo Coussaud are playing after earning U.S. Open berths in a qualifier in the London area on Monday. … Flory van Donck of Belgium is a five-time winner of the Belgium Open between 1939 and 1956. … Patrick Reed remains nearly 500 points ahead of Rory McIlroy in the Race to Dubai. … Kristoffer Reitan is not returning to defend his title. He won the Truist Championship on the PGA Tour and now has two signature events and the U.S. Open over the next six week.

Next week: Austrian Alpine Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

TROPHY HASSAN II

Site: Rabat, Morocco.

Course: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Yardage: 7,349. Par: 73.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $400,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Boo Weekley won the Insperity Invitational.

Notes: This is the only regular PGA Tour Champions event outside North America. … The 66-man field does not include Stewart Cink and Zach Johnson, who are the leading two players in the Charles Schwab Cup. … One of the two sponsor exemptions went to Jean Van de Velde, famous for his triple bogey on the final hole of the 1999 British Open and losing in a playoff. … Justin Leonard, recently appointed an assistant captain for the Ryder Cup next year under Jim Furyk, is playing this week. … The PGA Tour Champions will have another week off before returning to its domestic schedule with a team event in Wisconsin. … Boo Weekley moved to No. 3 in the Schwab Cup with his win at the Insperity Invitational. He goes for a second straight this week in Morocco. … The field features only six major champions, including Els, Leonard and Vijay Singh. … Colin Montgomerie also is in the field.

Next tournament: American Family Insurance Championship on June 5-7.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

VISIT KNOXVILLE OPEN

Site: Knoxville, Tennessee.

Course: Holston Hills CC. Yardage: 7,267. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Pontus Nyholm.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Cole Sherwood won the Colonial Life Charity Classic.

Next week: UNC Health Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

LPGA Tour

Last week: Lottie Woad won the Kroger Queen City Championship.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf Virginia.

Next week: LIV Golf Korea.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

Other tours

USGA: U.S. Amateur Four-Ball, Desert Mountain Club (Cochise), Scottsdale, Arizona. Defending champions: Will Hartman and Tyler Mawhinney. Online:

Asian Tour: Kolon Korea Open, Woo Jeong Hills CC, Cheonan, South Korea. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 12-4 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Defending champion: Sadom Kaewkanjana. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Japan PGA Championship Senko Group Cup, Gamo GC, Shiga, Japan. Defending champion: Taisei Shimizu. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Lalla Meryem Cup, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue), Rabat, Morocco. Defending champion: Cara Gainer. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Danish Golf Challenge, Odense Eventyr Golf, Odense, Denmark. Defending champion: Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Kia Ecuador Open, Quito Tennis and Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador. Defending champion: Jay Card III. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: SunBet Challenge, Humewood GC, Gqeberha, South Africa. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Bridgestone Ladies Open, Sodegaura CC (Sodegaura), Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Shuri Sakuma. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: E1 Charity Open, Ferrum GC, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyunkyung Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.