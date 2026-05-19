See how players got into the US Open at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The 102 players who have qualified or are exempt from qualifying for the 126th U.S. Open,…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The 102 players who have qualified or are exempt from qualifying for the 126th U.S. Open, to be played June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

U.S. Open champions (10 years)

J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson.

Top 10 and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley.

2025 U.S. Senior Open champion

Padraig Harrington.

2025 U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur champion

a-Hamilton Coleman.

2025 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Brandon Holtz.

Masters champions (5 years)

Rory McIlroy.

PGA champions (5 years)

Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas.

British Open champions (5 years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

2025 BMW PGA Champion

Alex Noren.

2025 Tour Championship field

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka.

Multiple winners of PGA Tour events with full FedEx Cup points dating to the 2025 U.S. Open

TBD.

Top 5 players in the 2026 FedEx Cup standings not already exempt on May 18

Alex Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid.

Points leader from the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour (regular season and postseason combined)

Johnny Keefer.

Top 2 players from the 2025 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18:

Laurie Canter, Adrien Saddier.

Top player from the 2026 Race to Dubai not already exempt on May 18

Jayden Schaper.

British Amateur champion

a-Ethan Fang.

Mark H. McCormack Medal winner in 2025

a-Jackson Koivun.

NCAA champion

TBD on June 1.

Latin America Amateur champion

a-Mateo Pulcini.

The top 60 players from the May 17 world golf ranking

Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Jason Day, Alex Smalley, Marco Penge, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Nico Echavarria, Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, David Puig, Ryo Hisatsune.

The top 60 players from the June 14 world golf ranking

TBD.

The top player not already exempt from the top three in the final 2025 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Joaquin Niemann.

The top player not already exempt and in the top three of the 2026 LIV Golf standings on May 18

Lucas Herbert.

Sectional qualifying-England

Nathan Kimsey, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Filippo Celli, Matthew Jordan, Angel Hidalgo, Niklas Norgaard, Ugo Coussaud.

Sectional qualifying-Japan

TBD on May 25.

Sectional qualifying-America

Peter Uihlein, Tom Kim, Cooper Dossey, Jimmy Stanger, Graeme McDowell, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Caleb Surratt.

Local (18 holes) and Sectional (36 holes) qualifiers

Manav Shah, T.K. Kim.

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