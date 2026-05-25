Schwarber hits MLB-leading 21st homer as Phillies beat Padres 3-0 behind Luzardo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber struck again at Petco Park, hitting his major league-leading 21st home run to send…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Schwarber struck again at Petco Park, hitting his major league-leading 21st home run to send Jesús Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-0 win against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

Brandon Marsh added a two-run homer for the Phillies, who had just three hits as they opened a six-game trip through San Diego and Los Angeles. They scored only 14 runs in going 2-4 at home against Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Schwarber lined a full-count changeup from Griffin Canning (0-3) onto the party deck atop the right-field wall with one out in the first inning. Former teammate Nick Castellanos took a few steps back and watched it leave the yard at just a 20-degree launch angle.

Including the postseason, Schwarber has 11 homers in 26 career games at Petco Park, seven of them in his last 13 games here.

His most impressive was the jaw-dropping, 488-foot shot into the second deck in right field off Yu Darvish in Game 1 of the 2022 National League Championship Series, which the Phillies won 2-0 en route to winning the series in five games. It’s the longest in Petco Park’s 23-season history.

Schwarber also hit a 465-foot homer deep into the first deck in right on Sept. 6, 2023.

Schwarber was aboard on a leadoff single when Marsh homered to right with two outs in the seventh, his fifth.

Luzardo (4-4) allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two in six innings. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his 10th save, completing a five-hitter.

The Padres continued to struggle offensively. They loaded the bases with no outs in the first before Luzardo struck out Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill, and got Castellanos to ground out. The Padres had runners on the corners with one out in the third before Machado grounded into a double play.

Up next

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (2-4, 6.04 ERA) and Padres RHP Randy Vásquez are scheduled to start Tuesday night.

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