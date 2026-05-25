Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai working on no-hitter through 6 innings against Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai has pitched six hitless innings against the Texas Rangers. After walking…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Tatsuya Imai has pitched six hitless innings against the Texas Rangers.

After walking three of the first four batters he faced Monday night, but benefiting from a double play in the first inning, Imai got 16 outs over the next 16 batters.

Imai’s fourth walk of the game was to Brandon Nimmo leading off the fourth, but Ezequiel Duran then grounded into a double play.

The 28-year-old Imai is in his first big league season after coming over from Japan. He was 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA in his first five starts for the Astros. He threw 57 of his 97 pitches for strikes through six innings Monday. He had two strikeouts, and the Astros led 4-0.

Rangers leadoff hitter Joc Pederson was retired on a nifty play in the third when shortstop Jeremy Peña made a backhand stop and a twisting throw to first for the out. Justin Foscue and Danny Jansen had deep flyouts in the Texas fifth.

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