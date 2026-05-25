All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|New York
|31
|22
|.585
|4½
|Toronto
|25
|28
|.472
|10½
|Baltimore
|23
|30
|.434
|12½
|Boston
|22
|30
|.423
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|Chicago
|26
|26
|.500
|4½
|Minnesota
|26
|27
|.491
|5
|Kansas City
|22
|31
|.415
|9
|Detroit
|21
|33
|.389
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|27
|26
|.509
|—
|Seattle
|25
|29
|.463
|2½
|Texas
|24
|28
|.462
|2½
|Houston
|23
|31
|.426
|4½
|Los Angeles
|20
|34
|.370
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|18
|.667
|—
|Washington
|27
|27
|.500
|9
|Philadelphia
|26
|27
|.491
|9½
|Miami
|25
|29
|.463
|11
|New York
|22
|31
|.415
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Cincinnati
|27
|25
|.519
|4
|Pittsburgh
|27
|26
|.509
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|20
|.623
|—
|San Diego
|31
|21
|.596
|1½
|Arizona
|28
|24
|.538
|4½
|San Francisco
|22
|31
|.415
|11
|Colorado
|20
|34
|.370
|13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 1
Baltimore 5, Detroit 3, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 3, Philadelphia 1
Kansas City 8, Seattle 6
Minnesota 6, Boston 5
Houston 8, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Athletics 5, San Diego 2
Detroit 4, Baltimore 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 2-3) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1) at Baltimore (Baz 1-5), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 2-6) at Texas (Leiter 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Athletics (Severino 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 1
Cleveland 3, Philadelphia 1
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 1
Houston 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Arizona 9, Colorado 1
Washington 2, Atlanta 1
San Francisco 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Athletics 5, San Diego 2
St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 2-3) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (May 3-5) at Milwaukee (Harrison 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 2-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 4-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-6), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 1-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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