All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 16 .680 — New York 31 22 .585…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 34 16 .680 — New York 31 22 .585 4½ Toronto 25 28 .472 10½ Baltimore 23 30 .434 12½ Boston 22 30 .423 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 32 23 .582 — Chicago 26 26 .500 4½ Minnesota 26 27 .491 5 Kansas City 22 31 .415 9 Detroit 21 33 .389 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 27 26 .509 — Seattle 25 29 .463 2½ Texas 24 28 .462 2½ Houston 23 31 .426 4½ Los Angeles 20 34 .370 7½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 36 18 .667 — Washington 27 27 .500 9 Philadelphia 26 27 .491 9½ Miami 25 29 .463 11 New York 22 31 .415 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 20 .600 — St. Louis 29 22 .569 1½ Chicago 29 24 .547 2½ Cincinnati 27 25 .519 4 Pittsburgh 27 26 .509 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 20 .623 — San Diego 31 21 .596 1½ Arizona 28 24 .538 4½ San Francisco 22 31 .415 11 Colorado 20 34 .370 13½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 3, Philadelphia 1

Kansas City 8, Seattle 6

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Houston 8, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Athletics 5, San Diego 2

Detroit 4, Baltimore 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 2-3) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 4-1) at Baltimore (Baz 1-5), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 2-6) at Texas (Leiter 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 3-2) at Athletics (Severino 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 1

Cleveland 3, Philadelphia 1

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 1

Houston 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 9, Colorado 1

Washington 2, Atlanta 1

San Francisco 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Athletics 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis at Cincinnati, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 2-3) at Cleveland (Cantillo 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 7-3) at Boston (Suarez 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-3) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (May 3-5) at Milwaukee (Harrison 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 2-4) at San Diego (Vásquez 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 4-1) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-6), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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