Samuel Sarver scores in stoppage time, Dallas hands Earthquakes 2nd straight loss, 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Sarver scored his third goal in the last four games in stoppage time, Patrickson…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Sarver scored his third goal in the last four games in stoppage time, Patrickson Delgado and Petar Musa each added a goal, and FC Dallas beat San Jose 3-2 on Saturday night to hand the Earthquakes their second consecutive loss.

The Earthquakes (9-3-2), who lost 3-2 at Seattle on Wednesday to snap a eight-game unbeaten streak, have 29 points this season, tied with Vancouver for most in MLS.

Dallas (6-4-4) coach Eric Quill served a one-game suspension for stepping out of his technical area in a 3-2 home loss to Vancouver on Wednesday. Mark Briggs served as acting head coach.

Beua Leroux slammed home a volley in the 18th minute and Reid Roberts scored his first MLS goal in the 81st for San Jose. Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had seven saves.

Jonathan Sirois made his first start for Dallas in place of Michael Collodi and had six saves.

Delgado opened the scoring in the first minute and Musa scored his 12th goal this season, second in MLS behind Chicago’s Hugo Cuypers (13), to make it 2-1 in the 49th.

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