Ryan Vilade hits a 3-run homer and the Rays beat the Blue Jays 5-1 for their 4th straight win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Vilade hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Taylor Walls added a two-run…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Vilade hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Taylor Walls added a two-run single in the sixth and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Monday night.

Tampa Bay has won four straight games and 10 of its last 11.

Jonathan Aranda went 3 for 5 with a run scored — a day after delivering a game-ending single in the 10th to cap a 4-for-5 afternoon and complete a three-game sweep of the Giants.

Vilade hit the first pitch he saw 413 feet to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead. It was the Rays’ first three-run shot this year and 30th homer overall.

Vilade’s only other major league homer came in 2024 with Detroit.

Walls singled to left field with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth to make it 5-1.

Nick Martinez (3-1), who entered third in the AL and fifth in the majors with a 1.70 ERA through six starts, struck out four in five innings while allowing just one run. Bryan Baker came on for three pitches in the ninth to get his ninth save.

Eric Lauer (1-4) permitted three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. picked up his 16th RBI on a single in the third to trim Tampa Bay’s lead to 3-1. Yohendrick Pinango had three hits and scored a run.

Toronto dropped to 6-11 on the road this season and 4-8 in series openers.

Up next

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.10 ERA), who leads current Blue Jays pitchers with 26 career games against Tampa Bay, is scheduled to start Tuesday versus Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.64).

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