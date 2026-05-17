NHRA Route 66 Nationals Results

Sunday At Route 66 Raceway Joliett, Ill. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh…

Sunday

At Route 66 Raceway Joliett, Ill.

Final finish order

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Maddi Gordon; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Tony Stewart; 8. Will Smith; 9. Tony Schumacher; 10. Justin Ashley; 11. Billy Torrence; 12. T.J. Zizzo; 13. Clay Millican; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Krista Baldwin.

Funny Car

1. Chad Green; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Austin Prock; 4. Matt Hagan; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Jack Beckman; 8. Dave Richards; 9. Jordan Vandergriff; 10. Chris King; 11. Blake Alexander; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Daniel Wilkerson; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Jeff Arend; 16. Spencer Hyde.

Pro Stock

1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Erica Enders; 4. Greg Stanfield; 5. Matt Latino; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Jeg Coughlin; 8. Dallas Glenn; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Cody Anderson; 12. Chris Vang; 13. Kenny Delco; 14. Eric Latino; 15. Derrick Reese; 16. Joe Wilczek.

Pro Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Angie Smith; 3. Richard Gadson; 4. Brayden Davis; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. John Hall; 7. Gaige Herrera; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Clayton Howey; 10. Jianna Evaristo; 11. Marc Ingwersen; 12. Geno Scali; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Steve Johnson; 15. Wesley Wells.

Final Results

Top Fuel — Shawn Langdon, 3.775 seconds, 335.90 mph def. Antron Brown, 4.225 seconds, 206.48 mph

Funny Car — Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.945, 324.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.965, 328.86.

Pro Stock — Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.595, 208.46 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, Buell, 6.835, 185.41 def. Angie Smith, Buell, Broke.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Jamie Noonan, 5.353, 269.03 def. Angelle Sampey, 5.404, 267.80.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.496, 264.86 def. Annie Whiteley, Camaro, 5.560, 264.49.

Competition Eliminator — Bruno Massel, Chevy Cobalt, 6.979, 197.08 def. Jeremy Bailey, Agan, 7.107, 178.00.

Super Stock — Dave Dupps Jr., Chevy Cobalt, 8.700, 149.96 def. Gene Mosbek, Plymouth Savoy, 10.167, 127.97.

Stock Eliminator — Jamey Picht,Buick Grand Sport, 10.995, 117.58 def. Brent Voges, ford Mustang, 12.534, 104.48.

Super Comp — Nathen Prose, Camaro, 8.915, 169.04 def. Chad Lamont, Dragster, 8.897, 172.83.

Super Gas — Rock Haas, Chevy Camaro, 9.937, 159.66 def. Chris Sullivan, FordMustang, 9.881, 160.86.

Top Sportsman — Larry Demers, Chevy Cobalt, 7.130, 192.77 def. Brian Brown, Chevy Camaro, Broke.

Top Dragster — Daniel Wood, Dragster, 6.670, 204.60 def. Mark Grame, Dragster, 6.821, 198.06.

Pro Modified — Derek Menholt, Chevy Corvette, 5.692, 250.23 def. Jason Collins, Chevy Camaro, 7.417, 121.75.

Factory Stock Showdown — Jonathan Allegrucci, Ford Mustang, 7.711, 178.68 def. Jason Dietsch, Mustang, 7.710, 178.12.

PEAK Street Car Shootout presented by Sick the Magazine — Nick Taylor, Camaro, 6.679, 215.89 def. Bryant Goldstone, Corvette, Foul – Red Light.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel:

ROUND ONE — Antron Brown, 3.777, 329.18 def. T.J. Zizzo, 3.796, 329.99; Tony Stewart, 3.742, 334.48 def. Tony Schumacher, 3.785, 333.82; Josh Hart, 3.790, 338.26 def. Justin Ashley, 3.785, 322.11; Maddi Gordon, 3.813, 329.58 def. Krista Baldwin, 4.347, 192.96; Doug Kalitta, 3.736, 327.98 was unopposed; Will Smith, 3.776, 331.45 def. Billy Torrence, 3.795, 332.92; Leah Pruett, 3.739, 326.16 def. Clay Millican, 3.868, 272.61; Shawn Langdon, 3.739, 338.68 def. Shawn Reed, 3.886, 296.11;

QUARTERFINALS — Brown, 3.774, 332.18 def. Gordon, 3.804, 333.82; Hart, 3.782, 330.63 def. Stewart, 6.384, 95.98; Pruett, 4.201, 205.16 def. Smith, Broke; Langdon, 3.789, 333.49 def. Kalitta, 4.408, 220.84;

SEMIFINALS — Langdon, 3.790, 332.10 def. Hart, 3.823, 333.16; Brown, 3.809, 328.38 def. Pruett, 5.810, 119.90;

FINAL — Langdon, 3.775, 335.90 def. Brown, 4.225, 206.48.

Funny Car:

ROUND ONE — Alexis DeJoria, Chevy Camaro, 3.947, 326.48 def. Spencer Hyde, Ford Mustang, 9.969, 80.24; Austin Prock, Mustang, 3.934, 330.31 def. Jeff Arend, Dodge Charger, 9.138, 95.34; Jack Beckman, Camaro, 3.945, 325.53 def. Chris King, Charger, 4.233, 270.64; Ron Capps, Toyota GR Supra, 3.978, 301.47 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.659, 188.62; Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.001, 329.83 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 7.791, 82.81; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 3.957, 334.48 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.808, 166.54; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.943, 324.12 def. Jordan Vandergriff, Camaro, 3.952, 328.38; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.950, 326.40 def. Blake Alexander, Charger, 4.562, 187.83;

QUARTERFINALS — Green, 6.102, 182.58 def. Capps, 7.351, 120.40; Hagan, 4.026, 324.75 def. Beckman, 12.291, 61.86; Prock, 4.255, 267.80 def. Todd, 6.141, 164.83; DeJoria, 4.005, 327.98 def. Richards, 12.329, 71.05;

SEMIFINALS — Green, 3.969, 323.66 def. Prock, 4.015, 323.43; DeJoria, 4.006, 326.56 def. Hagan, 4.061, 315.71;

FINAL — Green, 3.945, 324.75 def. DeJoria, 3.965, 328.86.

Pro Stock:

ROUND ONE — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.611, 206.57 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.633, 206.99; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.595, 207.82 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.591, 208.20; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.588, 207.69 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.592, 207.98; Matt Latino, Camaro, 6.583, 207.40 def. Chris Vang, Camaro, 6.603, 206.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.575, 208.39 def. Cody Anderson, Camaro, 6.599, 206.86; Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 6.629, 207.50 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.632, 205.16; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.576, 208.52 def. Derrick Reese, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.584, 208.55 def. Joe Wilczek, Mustang, Broke;

QUARTERFINALS — G. Stanfield, 6.661, 207.59 def. Glenn, Foul – Red Light; A. Stanfield, 6.630, 208.39 def. Coughlin, 9.499, 100.71; Enders, 6.604, 208.14 def. Kramer, 6.622, 206.26; G. Anderson, 6.615, 206.89 def. M. Latino, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — A. Stanfield, 6.639, 207.18 def. G. Stanfield, 6.646, 207.34; G. Anderson, 6.597, 206.99 def. Enders, 6.603, 208.84;

FINAL — A. Stanfield, 6.595, 208.46 def. G. Anderson, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle:

ROUND ONE — Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.838, 197.71 def. Clayton Howey, Suzuki, 6.864, 196.67; Brayden Davis, Buell, 6.869, 197.59 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 8.755, 99.19; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.825, 200.26 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 6.931, 198.50; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 8.086, 116.24 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 10.263, 79.43; John Hall, 9.028, 98.74 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.804, 196.90 def. Wesley Wells, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.784, 200.23 was unopposed; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.790, 200.29 def. Geno Scali, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light;

QUARTERFINALS — Gadson, 6.850, 197.13 def. Hall, 6.880, 196.93; A. Smith, 6.809, 198.76 def. Van Sant, 6.846, 197.16; Davis, 10.251, 80.46 def. Oehler, Foul – Red Light; M. Smith, 6.832, 197.57 def. Herrera, 8.170, 114.54;

SEMIFINALS — A. Smith, 6.774, 200.35 def. Gadson, 6.850, 195.93; M. Smith, 6.823, 199.58 def. Davis, Broke;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.835, 185.41 def. A. Smith, Broke.

Point standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 594; 2. Doug Kalitta, 540; 3. Leah Pruett, 429; 4. Tony Stewart, 388; 5. Josh Hart, 376; 6. Maddi Gordon, 358; 7. Antron Brown, 313; 8. Justin Ashley, 311; 9. Billy Torrence, 282; 10. Clay Millican, 252.

Funny Car

1. (tie) Ron Capps, 468; J.R. Todd, 468; 3. Matt Hagan, 459; 4. Chad Green, 443; 5. Jordan Vandergriff, 416; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 389; 7. Spencer Hyde, 312; 8. Jack Beckman, 311; 9. Daniel Wilkerson, 233; 10. Dave Richards, 222.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn, 528; 2. Greg Anderson, 499; 3. Greg Stanfield, 399; 4. Matt Hartford, 376; 5.

Erica Enders, 368; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 345; 7. Matt Latino, 344; 8. Cody Coughlin, 289; 9. Jeg Coughlin, 286; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 253.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Richard Gadson, 393; 2. Matt Smith, 349; 3. Gaige Herrera, 324; 4. Angie Smith, 301; 5. John Hall, 260; 6. Clayton Howey, 234; 7. Chase Van Sant, 230; 8. Ryan Oehler, 186; 9. Brayden Davis, 179; 10. (tie) Jianna Evaristo, 168.

Steve Johnson, 168.

____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.