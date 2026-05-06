Rockies look to end 5-game losing streak, play the Mets

New York Mets (13-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (13-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-22, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 6.09 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -166, Rockies +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into a matchup with the New York Mets as losers of five games in a row.

Colorado has a 14-22 record overall and a 7-10 record at home. The Rockies are 8-18 in games when they have allowed a home run.

New York has a 13-22 record overall and a 7-10 record on the road. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.93.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Troy Johnston is 12 for 34 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Francisco Alvarez leads the Mets with four home runs while slugging .396. Juan Soto is 10 for 36 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Joey Gerber: 15-Day IL (finger), A.J. Minter: 15-Day IL (lat), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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