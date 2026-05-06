Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates meet in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-17, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (19-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-17, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-2, 3.18 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (4-1, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -150, Diamondbacks +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 1-0 series lead.

Arizona is 10-6 at home and 17-17 overall. The Diamondbacks are 11-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has an 8-8 record in road games and a 19-17 record overall. The Pirates are 16-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geraldo Perdomo has five doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 8 for 33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has eight doubles and eight home runs for the Pirates. Oneil Cruz is 9 for 46 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .241 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .254 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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