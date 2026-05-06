Giants and Padres square off with series tied 1-1

San Diego Padres (21-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-22, fourth in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (21-14, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-22, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.88 ERA, 1.98 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.12 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -145, Padres +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

San Francisco is 14-22 overall and 8-10 at home. The Giants have a 4-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Diego is 21-14 overall and 10-6 on the road. The Padres are 15-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Schmitt leads the Giants with 15 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and six home runs). Heliot Ramos is 10 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has a .270 batting average to lead the Padres, and has two doubles and six home runs. Miguel Andujar is 13 for 39 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 4-6, .236 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Will Wagner: 10-Day IL (oblique), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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