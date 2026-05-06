Cubs host the Reds on 13-game home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (20-16, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40…

Cincinnati Reds (20-16, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (2-2, 5.57 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (4-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -172, Reds +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds trying to continue a 13-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 16-5 record at home and a 24-12 record overall. Cubs pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati has gone 10-8 on the road and 20-16 overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.46 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 10 doubles and four home runs while hitting .300 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 11 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .275 batting average, and has six doubles, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 25 RBIs. TJ Friedl is 10 for 38 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: day-to-day (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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