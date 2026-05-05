Multiple high-ranking DC police leaders placed on leave after crime stats probe

Thirteen officials within D.C.'s police department were placed on administrative leave Monday after an internal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime data.

Interim D.C. police Chief Jeffery Carroll at a news conference on Tuesday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Interim D.C. police Chief Jeffery Carroll at a news conference on Tuesday. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) Thirteen officials within D.C.’s police department were placed on administrative leave Monday after an internal investigation into allegations of manipulated crime data.

At a news conference Tuesday, interim Police Chief Jeffery Carroll said 13 officials were placed on administrative leave due to the “allegations of misconduct.” He said he was unable to share further details about the suspensions.

“All 13 members were served … a notice of proposed adverse action,” Carroll said. “No one was fired.”

“I cannot get into any specifics of the investigation. The administrative process must be allowed to take its course, and that process is outlined in our MPD general orders,” he said.

Carroll also announced the replacements of some of the high-ranking members of the department who were suspended.

Former Fourth District Cmdr. Nikki Lavenhouse was promoted to assistant chief of Patrol Services South; Cmdr. Christopher Dorsey was named the commander of the Second District, and Cmdr. David Hong was named the Fourth District commander.

Dorsey replaces Cmdr. Tatjana Savoy and Lavenhouse replaces Assistant Chief LaShay Makal. According to multiple reports, Makal and Savoy were suspended as part of the crime statistics investigation.

According to internal department documents shared with WTOP, Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion, Capt. Nathaniel Porter and Capt. Brian Hallahan are among the other members reassigned to new positions. The impacted divisions include Patrol Services North, Patrol Services South (formerly headed by Makal), the Office of the Field Commander (formerly led by Dorsey), the Youth and Family Engagement Division (previously led by Cmdr. Sharde Harris) and the Cadet Corps Branch (previously led by Inspector Michael Jones Sr.).

“MPD cannot provide specific information on the findings of internal investigations or proposed adverse actions against specific members. Our internal affairs bureau has completed an investigation to crime reporting,” Carroll said.

Still, Carroll cited the department data that showed a decrease in crime since 2023.

“We have made meaningful progress over the last three years in reducing crime. Homicides, shootings and carjackings have fallen steadily since 2023. My top priority continues to be fighting crime, building relationships with the community, and supporting the great work to make the city safer,” he said.

In a statement in response to the department’s action, the D.C. police union cited findings from National Incident-Based Reporting System data that showed a nearly 2% increase in violent crime in D.C. in 2024, compared with D.C.’s cited 28% decrease. The police union said the alleged manipulation endangered public safety and called Monday’s action “long-overdue.”

In January, the D.C. Inspector General announced its investigation into the police department’s crime data reporting system — a system already under scrutiny at the time following claims by President Donald Trump that crime in D.C. was much worse that what statistics showed.

“We use crime statistics every day to help us with deployment across the city. I do have confidence in those numbers,” Carroll said. “We don’t want to minimize any crime. Obviously, we want to make sure the crimes are appropriately classified.”

Carroll said the department is continuing to work with the House Oversight Committee, which said that Chairman James Comer would be demanding a release of documents from the police department’s internal investigation.

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